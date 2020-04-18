DP Ruto doesn’t care about hustlers, silent over Kenyans suffering in China

By Gordon Opiyo

I hope Kenyans will see through the pure selfish minds our politicians have. Though Raila, Atwoli and Murathe may be meeting and drinking 50 year old Glenfiddich as they sooth their 80 year old throats…… They are not elected leaders. They are simply old rich men enjoying life.

My problem this week has been in the reaction of the Ruto Allied MPs.

Just like I posted yesterday, they are totally silent when Pending Bills are not being paid. Only Musalia talked about non payment.

They are silent when Chinese Racists kick out Kenyans from homes. Again, only Musalia called a Press Conference to protest.

They are silent as the Government remains silent about Landlords and rents after shutting down economy. Yaani Government closes businesses, but refuses to give direction on basic things like rent payments by those affected by shutdown….

All these things affect the REAL Hustlers. The real common man is affected… And apart from Moses Kuria doing Facebook posts, non of the Tanga Tanga MPs dared raised his or her voice to speak for the Common Mwananchi…

Then, some mundane changes take place in Jubilee Party, a party that is dead anyway, just like PNU, and NARC, it was just a tool to go through the election…. Some small changes in names of fellows only known in their villages happen.. And Pap 170 Tanga Tanga MPs appear. They suddenly become passionate. They suddenly get their voices. They suddenly start writing letters….

These MPs do not give a hoot whether Kenyans have enough food, or can pay rent, or can survive in a shutdown… All they care is defending Ruto….

This is the kind of attitude I have been asking Kenyans to look out in the next generation of leaders.

We must get leaders that are in touch with the common Mwananchi. Leaders that truly care about us. Leaders that can summon the Chinese Envoy and issue protest notes. Not like the jokers at Foreign Affairs.

Leaders that ask landlords not to harass tenants during shutdown…

But for those that claim that Uhuru is a failure, and Ruto is the solution… Kindly check out the conduct of Ruto and his 170 MPs during the Corona Crisis….. And be honest. Do they really represent you?