Exposed: DP Ruto ‘Chased’ From Statehouse As Mt Kenya Mafia Take Control Of Cabinet Selection

By Bettern Chero
Call me anything I don’t care, I am never a jubilee supporter and I won’t be one, but when a duty comes to defend my community I will. Despite my idiological differences with one William Ruto he remains a fellow kalenjin and I will defend him collectively when I see eminent attack on him as a kalenjin tho I hate his leadership.
In kalenjin we say “Ngosamis murian kobo kot nebo” despite being bad he still my fellow kalenjin .
Uhuru keeps cheating Ruto on cabinate selection that let wait but Ruto has information uhuru’s power umbrella holders are doing cabinate CS and ps recruitment.
These power umbrella holders are targeting agriculture ministry reason it has several parastatals beneath and energy ministry due to Turkana oil that they want to steal they need a trusted fellow there.. It’s understood they want Mwangi kiunjuri there energy. As they hold on to devolution and yammy transport and roads ministry.
Ruto went statehouse to see these power umbrella holders, to his dismay jomo gecaga told him to his eyes leave us do our work you have double offices Karen and harambee avenue what is it in statehouse you want, leave us to work.
Charles keter knowing how stakes are high he has left Ruto and decided to lobby for himself to retain energy ministry, he drove directly to runda meeting Gideon moi to help him retain his seat later he went to Karen to meet ziporah kittony for the same and Kamau of roads who is Uhuru’s adviser and right hand man in advice remember Kamau used to run uhuru family business from bank of Africa to group of agriculture businesses.
Mrs kandie staring on job lose too visited Gideon wife zahra twice lobbing for her CS position but seemingly her goose are cooked she out.
As things stand Ruto will remain with finance ministry that is well monitored by ps Kamau thuge, Isaac Ruto whom William wanted out of politics is headed to agriculture CS job via Kanu chairman Hon GM. Ruto’s sycophant willy bett headed village like kandie replaced by radio Africa investor kittony.
Outof four kalenjin CS only one Henrly Rotich of finance and Ruto strongman will retain his seat others now lobbing for themselves but will it yield any results?
Sahii Ruto amekanyagiliwa chini kaa panya , he is like that girl parents warned marrying known wife butterer, she suffering but shy saying cos she was warned, now in bitter abusive marriage, David Murathes, jomo gecaga etc of this world arrogantly tormenting Ruto.
In as much I don’t like Ruto I must side with him in this funny tribulations he is undergoing in the hands of liers I repeat”Ngosamis murian kobo kot nebo“
Comments
Baba Idah says
Here, the writer lies!! What a propaganda!!
w arigi says
Rubbish
FM says
You demonstrated that energy and agriculture has got many parastatals,but that is not the issue here,kikuyunisiation during jomo kenyatta knew that kalengins does not have professional manpower to manage those parastatals,all are the kikuyu managers,and that is why luos who understand the power structure in Kenya are hated by kikuyus,inequality distribution of resources,all going to one community,what is here is that even if Ruto get all the ministerial posts to his side,the parastatals managers has got direct access to their kikuyu president without those cabinet secretaries posts,the thematic issue i can catch in your article is that some people in your area think Gideon Moi and the wife can save them in retaining their posts,Ruto is living in denial that in 2022,Gideon Moi will vie for presidency supported by Jubillee which Ruto will angrily abandon at the eleventh hour and form his powerless party,maybe to form a force on the opposition coalition,Isaac Ruto’s case is to renders him ineffective when appointed to the cabinet ,it means Kanu will have a strong support without rival party in the rift valley.
mukolwe Sam says
Ruto will cry Soon
Anonymous says
Hahahaha the game has just started
Anonymous says
ruto should know people,asipochunga hata following alikuwa anajidai nao watamgeuka labda ajitayarishe na bahasha nono kwa kina murkomen na duale.
Anonymous says
ruto atajua hajui
Anonymous says
you sold your brainless followers to those satanic oath people.
enjoy the effects of mungiki fraudsters with looting and rigging election IQs.
Anonymous says
I like it what a gud game played
Lattinda says
Welcome to best sex dating site http://wantsdate.com
Mjadili says
Used and Dumped. Peter Kenneth is next on line for 2022.
Dominic says
Utavuna ulichopanda kaka, ngoja Sikh yako ya kusalitiwa yaja
wakifumbusha says
Atalilia chooni
Kk says
mnapenda kujifurahisha….Central will stick with Ruto. keep wishing I’ll for jubilee…soon you will give up. our game is very different from yours.
Anderson says
I like this game why lie
Kipyegon says
Kenya-today nyi ni mafala sana..,.
Anonymous says
Ask Sonko anaona mambo sasa, things are controlled from state house. Ruto, the best is being number 2 he will never rule tis country. God is watching
Anonymous says
Hey!
macharia says
ruto ameimba mashaba pace ya rwai sewage yote nakuizingira na fence, kufukuza watu
Shylock says
He won’t cry like raila…ruto is headed to state house
said gongo says
waiting to see
Emanuel ngetich says
False statement,i dont heed what is on social media