Stupid DP Ruto broke a cardinal rule on statecraft, acted like a 9 year old boy. Luwere, Luwere, Nyasae akurinde

COTU boss Francis Atwoli is a furious man, he is angry at DP Ruto in what he says is stupidity of the highest order. How can Ruto reveal that he had talks with Raila before March 2018?

Atwoli lauded Raila for not responding and instead let it in the hands of his son Raila Junior and ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna to respond and they did perfectly fine.

Indeed S Otieno a PhD in political backroom concurred with Atwoli and had this to say:

“The things Ruto told Hussein Mohammed on Citizen TV were too petty for Baba to answer small people like Ruto who are “historical accidents” that will soon be auto-corrected. Ruto broke a cardinal rule on statecraft. Unless you are doing a late life memoir in your 80s, you don’t disclose details of behind the scenes or back channel communications done among high level political players, however blood-thirsty you are of hitting headlines.

What Ruto did isn’t good for the country. It’s destabilizing to national security. You cant run a country when players at the top (who in Africa double as ethnic chieftains), have no channels of background interactions, out of the public eye. Even Raila or Uhuru cannot tell u how the handshake was negotiated, and when those negotiations begun. Ruto behaved like Miguna, who now became exiled (and life goes on) for breaking this cardinal rule. Jaramogi & Jomo avoided warfare due to these kind of channels. Even Moi knew how to reach Jaramogi through emissaries, you don’t kill that.

Leaders will now be afraid of reaching out to Ruto as he can run his “diarrhea” mouth any time and on live camera. That’s a vice not a virtue. Its not honesty, but betrayal. But his motive was to project a big man image who was being approached by big men.”

