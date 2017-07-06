DP Ruto Accused of NEGLECTING Kipsigis as he Launches 200Billion AEZ in North Rift

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are heading back to South Rift – Bomet today- mission to “Install Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Joyce Laboso to vie for Bomet Gubernatorial seat on Jubilee Party ticket.

Uhuru and Ruto will use the visit to Bomet to announce the creation of new administrative units in Bomet County namely – Chebunyo and Kongasis divisions.

Thereafter, Uhuru and Ruto will head to North Rift- Uasin Gishu to commission the African Economic Zone (AEZ) worth 200 Billion… The Biggest in Africa..

South Rift wake up and show this people we are not voting machines… Stop clapping hands to people who are openly alienating the Kipsigis…