DP Ruto Wins Accolades For Backing Hon Flowrence Jematiah for EALA MP and Mentoring Many Young Leaders

By Fwamba NC Fwamba

One of the very many positive aspects about Deputy President William Samoei Ruto is living by example in his conviction that you can be what you want regardless of your background.

He has mentored many young leaders, not on the basis of their rich family backgrounds but on the basis of their ability and efforts.

Deputy President’s political protegès and one very effective political leader of our generation Flowrence Jematiah found an opportunity to represent Kenya at EALA, purely on the basis of her value to the Jubilee Party and her abilities as an upcoming political leader with strong organizational and mobilization skills.

It is also significant that the Rift Valley has the highest number of youthful leaders at all levels courtesy of mentorship of the Deputy President.

The rest of the country should learn from the Deputy President on the need to inject new leadership in the country. Congratulations Jematiah and all others that made it to EALA.

………………………………….

And then Hezron Owila adds; ….is it because they are user friendly, they have mo money of their own and thus csn be armtwisted by DP? Like it will take them eternity to amaze enough wealth to compete with DP?

Well DP is giving the poor youth an opportunity to shield himself from competition. Its a strategy and y’all can praise him