Don’t rely on politicians, they will disappoint you big time – Joseph Githu

Photo: President Uhuru (left) Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu (centre) and DP William Ruto (right)

By Joseph Githu via FB

We have become actively involved in politics and some of us are forgetting their hustle, guys kindly stick to what you do to earn a living, politicians are the most unreliable people in the whole world. Believe it or not when my son was taken ill last year only one politician called me and I consider him my brother Ngunjiri Wambugu all the others and you know them couldn’t even pick my calls….. i learnt my lesson. Politicians will disappoint you big time, they are created with a self entitlement mentality….its about them and no one else and amazingly they believe we were created to serve them.

Friends to get out this bondage, get a hustle, be consistent, wake up early, deliver value, serve your clients, work better than the deadlines you have set, and your competition, aim to do more than satisfying your clients, the business world has moved to customer delight, be the best!

Do not reinvent the wheel, whichever hustle you are in you can be the best in that field, there are no better jobs in the world, make yours the best! And God will remove shame from your eyes and bless the work of your hands!

Wandia Wa Nyaga adds:

I have interacted with several but they are the most useless lot I know! They’ll call you at their own convenience, promise things they don’t plan to honour, make you run up and about when they feel you should…when you need them they act busy. I am also very busy!! Kila mtu akae na mama yake!! Let’s meet while working and call it a day!

Can we do politics without getting personal, Infact the people we politic for don’t get that low so I wonder where we get the energy to do that!

Let’s stick to issues, not personalities after all those who benefit from all this noise are friends. That kieleweke or tangatanga guy you are trolling on Facebook and insulting their kids families etc is the closest person to you, he is the only person who can assist you or give you an opportunity if one arises.

Those demigods you fight for have a T shirt wearing and heckling job reserved for you but all economic opportunities for themselves, their families, concubines and relatives!

