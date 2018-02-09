I Don’t Hate Uhuru, I Only Hate The System He Represents”-Hon Njojo

By Njojo Mue

The politicians (and NIS) must chuckle as they read our FB walls and twitter handles as we go for each other’s throats in the name of Jubilee and NASA, Uhuru and Raila. I am one of the people who have mentioned Uhuru a whole lot lately and some people have even asked me why I hate Uhuru so much.

I do not hate Uhuru. How can I hate someone I don’t personally know and have never met? What I stand against is the system he represents and what it does to the people, especially the poor. That is the system that should be the focus of our attention. It is the system that must fall.

To hate Uhuru as a person would be a pointless distraction. I am too busy thinking about how to bring down the system to have emotions about one Kenyan who just happens to be the figurehead that speaks for that system.

Change is coming…