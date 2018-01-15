FINALLY Donald Trump Releases The Checklist Of A ‘Shithole’ Country, Check Out If Kenya Qualifies

A #Shithole Country is one :

1. Who’s people are dying killed by police and it’s president congratulates the police for job we’ll done because it’s from the opposition

2. Who’s citizens are dying of hunger because the little they can afford price was hyped ,The unga is untouchable it’s for the well paid tumbocrats soon it’ll be the golden flour not cooking oil.

3. Who’s leaders get rewarded according to the numbers they brought on board the voting day just ask Hon Ababu Namwamba

4. Where Democracy is well spelt in public but means opposite in Public schools, Public Universities, Public toilets, Public hospitals and anything public

5. Who’s citizens are rewarded for bringing humour in occasions just ask Githeri Man and the likes of Jaque Maribe

6. Who’s King loots everything he finds on his way; land , power ,projects made to help its citizens and the nation at large but just satisfy the ego of incumbency look at SGR

7. Who’s survival depends on the tribe and who’s above you just sing their chorus and dance their tune you become heroic

8. Who’s citizens are tired of the song Tano Terror because of the despotic duos leading

9. Who’s education systems have been manipulated inhumanly without proper consultations regardless of the opposition of its teachers and Masters of the systems can’t be listened because the interests of the people in charge they looking for satisfactorily of their masters

10. Where Free things means you’ll pay for them dearly .., Free Secondary Education !



Thank you Potus Trump Donald for identifying categorically that Kenya is a #Shithole Country without shame congratulations Trump