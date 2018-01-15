FINALLY Donald Trump Releases The Checklist Of A ‘Shithole’ Country, Check Out If Kenya Qualifies

A #Shithole Country is one :
1. Who’s people are dying killed by police and it’s president congratulates the police for job we’ll done because it’s from the opposition
2. Who’s citizens are dying of hunger because the little they can afford price was hyped ,The unga is untouchable it’s for the well paid tumbocrats soon it’ll be the golden flour not cooking oil.
3. Who’s leaders get rewarded according to the numbers they brought on board the voting day just ask Hon Ababu Namwamba
4. Where Democracy is well spelt in public but means opposite in Public schools, Public Universities, Public toilets, Public hospitals and anything public
5. Who’s citizens are rewarded for bringing humour in occasions just ask Githeri Man and the likes of Jaque Maribe
6. Who’s King loots everything he finds on his way; land , power ,projects made to help its citizens and the nation at large but just satisfy the ego of incumbency look at SGR
7. Who’s survival depends on the tribe and who’s above you just sing their chorus and dance their tune you become heroic
8. Who’s citizens are tired of the song Tano Terror because of the despotic duos leading
9. Who’s education systems have been manipulated inhumanly without proper consultations regardless of the opposition of its teachers and Masters of the systems can’t be listened because the interests of the people in charge they looking for satisfactorily of their masters
10. Where Free things means you’ll pay for them dearly .., Free Secondary Education !
Thank you Potus Trump Donald for identifying categorically that Kenya is a #Shithole Country without shame congratulations Trump
Comments
morris says
Just the way it is…..
mimi says
a country where useless old and expired political reject with no development record try to force and swears himself
ANY0NE says
IF IT IS 0BSESSI0N, YAK0 NI W0RSE, UNAK0SA KUTUNA JUZ BC0Z 0F HIM
Anonymous says
Garbage
Anonymous says
Donald Trump and the ‘shitholes’: another ugly show for distraction purposes by the ruthless establishment
http://bit.ly/2Dys4nG
Res says
The concocted mind of a nasarite.
Oyamo Phillip says
This thing calling himself ‘mimi’ nasikia ni juzi tu alirape Punda.Hizo ndizo Trump alimanisha Kenya being a Sithole country. Hiyo akili yake imejaa matope na makamasi apelekee yule Jangili wao(UHURU).