Donald Trump becomes America’s FIRST BLACK President after refusing to concede defeat to Joe Biden

By Jerome Ogola via Facebook

Trump was America’s first black president. Obama wasn’t, because he never engaged in any acts, corruption, electoral theft etc, that has defined leadership by African presidents

Trump isn’t in any mood to accept elections results. That’s very typical of Africans. Although in most instances, elections are flawed, that of the US appears to have been very transparent and Trump has no option but eat a humble pie and accept defeat

He can also go the Kenyan way, seeking a handshake with Biden, as a way of using the window to sneak onto power, and displacing Kamala Harris, forcing her to venture into a wheelbarrow distribution program

In the same line, Uhuru is the first Luo president. Kisumu has never turned out to cheer any president, like it did to Uhuru in the recent past. Again Uhuru himself appeared to much at home, in his body language, than he does, in other functions elsewhere

Uhuru may have failed spectacularly in his roles as president, but he has managed to slice into size the ego, of a few ethnic chauvinist who thrived in political enmity between the mountain and the lake

He has deflated the pride some elements had in these streets of Mukuru Kwa Zuckerberg, by refusing to hate the Luos