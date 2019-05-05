By G O

Do you know why corruption will never end? Do you know why we will be having all our leaders paying tribute to Moi and not Kibaki?

Look at Safaricom Results today.

Out of the 63 billion… Moi and his associates will get 10% or 6.3 billion….. Clean money. Cash money… Paid to their account.

What did Moi and his KANU elites do? They just influenced Government Policy to create Safaricom. In addition, they also control a huge chunk of Airtel.

So, as you make your calls, use data, and send MPesa and use your Airtel line…Moi and his KANU elites are minting billions.

Now, this ” genius ” thinking has inspired many other takeovers.

Moi is the hero, for thinking that way.

Kibaki never thought in those lines, and nobody wants to be associated with him

To slay the Dragon of corruption, Kibaki should have simply nationalised most of the Moi and KANU elites assets.

This would have sent a strong message that wealth gotten when in power should never be enjoyed.

Whoever came after Moi would have been very very very very very very very very afraid to accumulate wealth using power.

But Kibaki was soft on Moi, and sent a message that ” it is OK to accumulate wealth using power”

Now everyone from MCAs, Governors, CSs, DP and President and even People’s President are accumulating wealth.

You see someone being an MCA, and in three years amejenga Gorofa. The habit goes up the ladder to the Presidency.

Now as you use your Airtel, and Safaricom lines, just know that a good portion of that money goes to Moi and his KANU elites. I hear some powerful figures also took Telkom.

