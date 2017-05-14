DIRECT MESSAGE to NASA Supreme Leader Raila Odinga from Street Smart Voter Desperate for Change

This is straight from KT Facebook page Inbox:

“Hello brother/Sister , I believe your fine. I write this to you as a fellow ardent supporter of His Excellency Raila Amollo Odinga. I want to air something pertaining our political campaign strategy. So if at all your somewhere next to a position of reaching Baba or any of his political advisors, let this message reach him.

Whenever Raila shall be standing to address Kenyans, let him use words that give hope to Kenyans about reviving our economy back to normalcy. May he kindly address problems facing Kenyans on how he is going to increase employment opportunities to youths, promotion of agriculture, health as well as tourism. Let him also address the issue of addressing corruption with care in a way that it doesn’t backfire the way Mau issue did.

Let him not mention anything about historical injustices coz that shall become a threat to well-placed tycoons who will choose to support uthamaki to continue protecting themselves.

Let him also speak about how to bring Kenyans together regardless of their tribal backgrounds. He must mention how he’s not an enemy to Kikuyu tribe becoz of many reasons; He supported Macharia SK when moi wanted to close TV and radio stations. He said Kibaki Tosha. He has appointed Kikuyu’s to positions including, Hon Isaac mwaura, Esther Muthoni Passaris, Hon Mumbi to EALA, Tony Gachoka, Lawyer Paul Mwangi…name them.

In short he should try to remove the perception that he’s the enemy to Kikuyu’s but the only Joshua who will help them cross over the Red sea toa Canaan.

Pia umwaambia kutoka Ruiru, Kiambu tuko ndani ndaaani kabisa.”

By J Omuga