WHAT is Different Between the Uhuru Jubilee and Raila NASA Camps of 2013 and 2017? Raila has TYRANNY Of Numbers, Uhuru has GoK Machinery

Before you claim that Wembe ni ule ule have a look at this equations
Raila and Uhuru Re-match (2017)
Uhuru Jubilee Camp
✔Has lost two key players in the previous match. Charity Ngilu and Isaac Ruto.
✔Has lost the referee Isaac Hassan, a close ally in the game.
✔Has been given a chance to serve, sent the country to the dogs. No employments, high cost of living,corruption,insecurity, external debt
✔Has ICC missing in equation
✔Has Mau Forest missing in equation.
✔No dead voters in the register.
✔Has Lost the entire Muslim community countrywide be they in North Eastern, Coast region, Eastern or Eastleigh
Raila NASA Brigade
✔Has signed new players, Musalia Mudavadi and Isaac Ruto.
✔Has reclaimed new playing fields, Kisii, Maasai, Meru, Somali and entire Muslim community country wide
✔Has maintained all the former players.
✔Has remained steadfast in opposition executing it’s roles as required, exposed and busted major corruption scandals like NYS, Eurobond, Muranga water/Tunnels of Death etc
✔Has expanded his international connections.
✔Loved by many, he is baba !
Note, even after rigging in 2013, Uhuru Jubilee beat Raila Odinga with about 600,000 votes, Mudavadi brings over 500,000.Kisii locked, Maasai locked, Somalis Locked, Kipsigis half locked.
#Raila_shall_overcome_them, God’s timing is the Best!
