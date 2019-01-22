….did somebody plot to kill the president? did Raila save Uhuru from assassins? Wahome Thuku exposed masterminds?

By Kamasasa E

Take a very KEEN look:

1. Uhuru strikes a deal with Raila secretly. Both of them look as if they took an oath of secrecy. They stick to the most secret pact and stick firmly together.

2. Uhuru makes a public announcement that he is ready to loose current friends. He promises to pick new ones as time goes by. He rebukes and insults the Jubilee leaders trying to scoff at the pact between him and Raila.

3. Both Uhuru and Raila cultivate a very strong bond within a record of few months. He calls the Ruto brigade, Tangatanga.

4. Mt Kenya Jubilee key power brokers desert Ruto camp. They start camping at the door of Raila. Deputy party chair of Jubilee, Mr Murathe makes scathing attacks towards Ruto rebuking his candidature. Then he resigns as Jubilee deputy chair. Uhuru never bothered to intervene and side with his DP.

5. Uhuru tours Luo Nyanza. He visits Raila’s Bondo residence. He pays tribute the late Jaramogi. Uhuru spends 2 days in Nyanza eating food at Raila’s rural house.

6. Uhuru returns to Nyanza for burial of Bruce Odhiambo. Raila pulls away Uhuru in the airport at the 11th hour before departure. Uhuru instructs his security to wait for him in the airport and disappears with Raila – only 2 Prados. They go hide besides lake victoria smashing ngege and Ugali then escorts the white meat down their throat with some high end liquor. They stay at the lake side joint for more than 4hrs. No one until today knows if Uhuru later flies back to Nairobi that night or he spend his night in Kisumu. Reports indicate, he slept in Kisumu.

7. The brother to Uhuru visits Raila in the village. This is the man that manages the late Kenyatta business empire. He is not just a mere common man. He is not a politician but a wheel dealer. He attends the memorial service of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in Bondo.

8. Last week, a section of Mt Kenya whistle blowers led by Wahome Thuku starts making classified allegations….congratulating Raila. Stating that Raila saved Uhuru’s life. Not Uhuru political life, but Uhuru’s real life…i am left asking myself several questions….

9. Today, Uhuru makes a decree of stripping off Ruto’s power in his government. He makes Matiang’i the general supervisor of Uhuru’s government. A function Ruto has been discharging so perfectly.

Qns:

Why did Uhuru seek peace with Raila and strongly keep the pact? Who had wanted to kill Uhuru as claimed by Wahome Thuku and his band? Why did Uhuru suspend flying to Nairobi for several hours? What is Uhuru running away from and whom is Uhuru running away off? A frog doesn’t just jump out during the day unless it’s sanctuary is under attack. Why has Uhuru stripped off Ruto’s supervisory powers in his government?

Something is wrong somewhere……