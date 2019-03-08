Diaspora Lobby plans a Redeem Kenya demo throughout the Country

By Joseph Lister Nyaringo

The Kenya Patriotic movement (KEPAM), a Diaspora lobby group that brings Kenyans at home and abroad in the quest for good governance and social justice is planning demonstrations in all parts of the country to decry the numerous corruption scandals currently bedeviling the country.

The demonstration dubbed “REDEEM KENYA DEMO” will held on 30th March 2019.

“We can’t sit and watch as our Country continues to be mutilated by known thieves.” Says Joseph Lister Nyaringo the coordinator of the initiative who is also the President of the Kenya Patriotic Movement.

“Kenya is not a sole Proprietorship but a nation of 45 million who claim its shareholding.” Said Maurice Odhiambo, who is organizing the demo in Western Kenya.

The Redeem Kenya Demo will not spare any leader or CEO who have been adversely mentioned by relevant agencies of being involved in graft. Kenyans from all walks of life at home and abroad through the Redeem Kenya Demo are prepared to eject the looters from office.

After all, it’s the taxpayers’ money that affords them the luxury in those offices.

If you are an MP, Senator, Governor, Judicial officer and you’ve been adversely mentioned of abetting corruption let them be prepared to see the wrath of wananchi through the revolution that’s coming.

Nobody will be spared the wrath of Kenyans; not even President Uhuru Kenyatta, or his deputy William Ruto!

The patience of Kenyans has evaporated and reached a saturation point.

The lobby group will pursue all legal avenues to recover grabbed public properties and funds stashed in offshore accounts by the corrupt.

Meanwhile, KEPAM is appealing to Kenya’s development partners especially the USA, UK and EU nations to come to the Country’s rescue in the fight against graft.

Robert Ndede an official of KEPAM in New York wonder why the US government has not implemented tough sanctions including freezing of offshore accounts, blocking international criminal deals and travel bans on Kenyan government officials implicated in looting.

“Our country cannot continue celebrating the men and women who loot with impunity and after every 5 years, they use the loot to lure voters to elect them.” Said Dr Tom Mogondo Kansa City, Missouri.

“Kenyans at home and abroad are now in one accord… The poor, students, farmers, touts, the jobless etc are the majority while the looters are the minority.” “We have the capacity to defeat this minority so that we can restore our nation and put it on the right hands.” Said Ali Ali from Britain.

KEPAM appeals to Kenyans from all parts of the Country who believes in social justice, fairness, equity and equality to come out in large numbers so that together, we can send the looters home under the Redeem Kenya Demo.

Restoring Kenya will need the sacrifices of Kenyans in global North, South, East and West.