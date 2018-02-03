Diaspora Lobby Perturbed By Lack Of Solidarity From NASA Legislators On Miguna’s Confinement

As leaders of the Kenya Patriotic movement (KEPAM), we could like to urge all NASA affiliated legislators to stand in solidarity with National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Dr. Miguna Miguna.

We, the NASA supporters in the diaspora under KEPAM, are deeply concerned and disturbed that none of the NASA Members of Parliament or the Senate and neither the members of our county governments have come out to express outrage on the brutality meted against Dr Miguna; nobody has demanded for his release from police cells.

It must be remembered that when honourables Tom Kajwangi and Babu Owino were recently arrested, many MPs condemned it. Standing in solidarity with Kenyans who are firm on social justice irrespective of their status in the society is a fair way to go.

“Miguna, may not be an elected leader but he has proved his weight in gold in the struggle for freedom.” Said Mr. Joseph Lister Nyaringo, the President of KEPAM, a diaspora lobby which unites Kenyans at home and abroad in the pursuit for social justice, civic awareness and fairness in the electoral processes.

The Kenyans diaspora would like to condemn in the strongest terms the CS for the Interior, Fred Matiang’i, IG Joseph Boinet and for their continued violation of the law and our constitution especially when it comes to respecting court orders.

KEPAM observes that a High Court Judge James Wakiaga, on Friday ordered the release of Dr. Miguna on Sh50,000 cash bail until the case filed in court is heard and determined. The judge directed the accused to appear in person on Monday and served the Inspector General of police personally. One wonders, why he is still wasting behind bars?

We are tired of selective Justice. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Both Jubilee and NASA adherents deserve fairness. Period.

As a movement, KEPAM is demanding that NASA legislators push for the unconditional release of Miguna before they attend today’s rally to be addressed by The People’s President H. E. Raila Amolo Odinga in Ruaraka constituency. This is the surest way to show supporters that they care for ordinary supporters of NRM and the NASA coalition and not elected leaders alone.

A member of KEPAM from Germany Ms Chinta Musundi observes this: “It beats logic that whilst the NASA politicians participated in the swearing in of the people’s president at Uhuru Park on 30th January, they have nonetheless done nothing to protest the arrest of Miguna, who enabled the oath to take place.” The General has been treated unfairly after working so hard to make the historic day a success.

Two officials of KEPAM- Ms Veronica Bonad, of Scotland and Tom Mogondo of Kansas US are appealing to NASA supporters back home to ensure that no NASA member of Parliament will address today’s rally if they have not visited Miguna in police cells and demanded for his immediate release as per the court order issued on Friday.

We care about our motherland. We must defend electoral justice if we want to realize good leadership practices in the country.

“As NASA supporters in the diaspora, we know that electoral justice cannot be won through fear and cowardice.” “Shunning the swearing in on Tuesday by the three NASA principals reflected a conformist mentality which cannot take Kenya anywhere.” says Mr Dennis Achoka, a NASA adherent from Texas.