Devolution has failed, let’s drop the pretense and follow the Nigerian way…..

Photo: Former Ethics PS John Githongo, Kenya’s most respected anti-corruption Tzar.

By Gordon Opiyo

Let’s drop the Pretence and follow the Nigerian way…..

Nigeria had elections, and many here thought that they would fight and burn their country… Nothing happened….

Do you know why?

Nigerians stopped pretending and faced each other eye ball to eye ball and said “let us cut off the fake talk about being one nation… Yet others are eating and sending crumbs to others”

They decided to share National Resources 50 50…..

National Government gets 50% Counties and Constituencies get 50%…….

They have 3 levels – Federal Government, State Government (roughly equivalent to Counties) and Local Government (roughly equivalent to our constituency)..

From the figure, you can see how revenue was shared in 2020…….

Now National Government has duty of maintaining the Army, Police, Teachers and Medicare….. Everything else is devolved….

That is how you bring Peace…..

Here in Kenya, after fighting so hard to get Devolution, the political elite is hell bent on killing it… Nothing shocks as seeing ODM being in the forefront of killing Devolution

Right now, Kenya is not following the Constitution.. It says that Counties Shall get 15%…but due to trickery, Counties are getting 10% due to a fake technicality of “last audited accounts”

Essentially Counties ought to get 450 billion this year, but they are fighting for only 316.

Do you know as we fight for 316, the other 2.7 trillion is being used in largely one part of Kenya…..

In Siaya, there is no National Government project that one can boast of apart from Roads…. In Turkana, nothing, in Mandera nothing, in Kwale nothing, but we are splashing 65 billion to build a 17km highway in Nairobi for the super rich….

Is there an audit of how the 2.7 trillion is being distributed????????

Who is getting what in the 2.7 trillion…..?

Hii mchezo ndiyo Nigerians walikataa….. They share everything 50 50…….

If you mess up with your own money – shauri yenu… But every County gets its share…..

These are the issues that I thought ODM would use in the Handshake…..