Some Details About Miguna Miguna That You Want Know

“I was a student leader at the University of Nairobi from 1986 to 1987. In November 1987, I was arrested and detained in-communicado before being released and expelled from the University together with some of my colleagues for championing multi-party democracy.

I fled to Tanzania, then Swaziland before being granted political asylum in Canada in June 1988. I obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree, with distinction, in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Toronto in June 1990; a Juris Doctor (JD) from The Osgoode Hall Law School of York University in June 1993; and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree, with distinction, from The Osgoode Hall Law School in June 2001. I was admitted to the Ontario Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor in February 1995 and as an Advocate in Kenya in 2008.

Between 1989-1994, I was the Coordinator of the Committee for Democracy in Kenya (CDK), an exile-based pro-democracy lobby group that successfully campaigned for the repeal of section 2A of the old Constitution that had made Kenya a de jure one party state.

Between 2006 and 2009, I served as a senior adviser and chief strategist for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and its party leader, Raila Odinga.

From 2009 to 2011, I was the senior adviser on coalition, constitutional and legal affairs to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya. I also served as the Joint Secretary to the Permanent Committee on the Management of Grand Coalition Affairs. I represented the ODM and Mr. Odinga during the constitutional review process in addition to participating in other important functions of state and government.

I have been a commentator on cultural and socio-political affairs. I have published six books and thousands of articles in journals and newspapers both in Kenya and abroad.

I am a visionary and committed revolutionary Pan-Africanist who believes in and is committed to a more equal, accountable and transparent governance”.

-This is a rare brain.Can’t be broken in detention.They just made him bolder.

Viva our General!