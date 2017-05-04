KENYANS DEMAND Raila CANCEL Citizen TV Interview saying its a TRAP for Uhuru Propaganda, TRUMP WON without FAKE Media !

Hon Jim Bonnie: >>>Raila Odinga kindly do as a favour and cancel the citizen TV interview for which you are to attend today. We don’t see any compelling reason for your appearance thus call for a boycott. Not that we doubt your competence, in any case, no fucking idiot in Kenya’s political landscape can match you in a political debate.

It’s not lost on me and your legion of supporters how you shredded Uhuru Kenyatta and the bastards who appeared for debate with you in the last presidential debate. Raila Tibim!! So the question as to your competence on an interview doesn’t arise. Nonetheless, we have serious doubts with the interviewer/Kenyan media.

Hussein Mohamed, your host today, is a known DP Ruto’s lapdog. He’s certainly going to use the platform to embarrass you and sink your ratings. None of your loyalists is ready for the looming disappointment. Boycott this thing and get something better to do. You can watch football, be home with your family, pop in a joint and grab a bottle of beer or just tafuta ka brown skin ujibambe naye. Hata paka msee anakunywa masiwa.

Anwar Sadat: >> The Citizen TV interview is a Trap that Raila Odinga should not fall in to. If you doubt me, look at how Jubilee reacted when he cancelled the KTN interview. Raila must move away from TV cameras and directly engage people in their homes, towns, villages, cities, and provinces.

Raila Odinga should not do the Citizen TV interview. He has more to lose than gain and anyone encouraging him to do the interview is an enemy of NASA and is not interested in a NASA government.

Lee M: >>Raila Odinga should appear in public more and TV less.

Keya Mukoto :>>Raila Odinga must avoid those Jubilee TV stations at all costs before elections,Philip Etale,Benson Musungu,Charles Mark Onguko let Musyoka or any other NASA principal represent Baba.Our incoming President must never attend any stage managed TV interviews by Jubilee!