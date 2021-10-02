Desperate DP Ruto is now trying to HIJACK universal health coverage that Uhuru is championing

By Fuata Nyuki-Wa Kûngû

Ruto is now trying to hijack the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which president Uhuru Kenyatta is pushing energetically.

Already, Treasury has released ksh.6B which is being used to register 1M poor , needy and vulnerable families for NHIF. Each family is being registered with ksh.6000 , enough insurance for one year.

Each family member will be entitled to outpatient and inpatient services at a hospital of choice, amongst more than 5000 registered health facilities with NHIF.

Ruto should not try to hoodwink Kenyans by milking a policy which he has not been part of. The hardwork has been done by the president as Ruto hosted hordes and hordes of people at Karen against cóvid regulations.

Wasn’t he connected with the loss of more than ksh.2B at NHIF four years ago??

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is a plank by President Uhuru Kenyatta and already ksh.48B was allocated for UHC in this year’s budget.

Ruto should go on selling wheelbarrows. He has been lying to the public that the government has achieved nothing in the last four years. I wonder why is he trying to milk capital with a successes of the same government.

According to @DonaldBKipkorir, Murkomen has silently left Tangatanga, is he headed to KANU? Time will tell. I knew when Sudi told him this he couldn't stay in UDA for long. pic.twitter.com/yg1WL5mFVm — Duncan Makori (@EngnrDan) October 2, 2021

While you were away, zimwi alikula La kwao akamaliza yiote: Kamariny, Arror, Kamwarer, Maize, fertiliser, KPLC… Finished!

And imagine the trees still believe the axe is theirs because it has a wooden handle!🙄 https://t.co/cHpEl3qY2D pic.twitter.com/oZqlMuk7Am — Hon. George Peter Kaluma (@gpdkaluma) October 2, 2021

The fox has finished their chicken: Kamariny, Arror, Kamwarer, Maize, fertiliser, KPLC … https://t.co/egJYwxBc6U — Hon. George Peter Kaluma (@gpdkaluma) October 2, 2021