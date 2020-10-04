Desperate DP Ruto has ran out of ideas, he is copying Sonko rescue team strategies

Political analyst and Lawyer Makau Mutua has called on Kenyans not to forget that the original hustler is Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, and not Deputy President William Ruto whom he referred to as a copycat.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Prof Makau said that we all know where Sonko’s leadership has taken the Nairobi City County.

He added that manipulators and swindlers are not the best people to rescue Kenya, and that Kenyans should think against the box, instead of thinking outside of the box.

“No — let’s not forget Governor @MikeSonko is the ORIGINAL “hustler-in-chief.” We know where that’s taken Nairobi. DP @WilliamsRuto is only a facsimile — a copycat. Demagogues and charlatans can’t rescue Kenya. Don’t think outside the box. Instead, think against the box,” said Prof Makau Mutua.

Prof. Makau continues to be a big critic of Deputy President William Ruto to the extent of swearing that he will never work with him.

Never ever

In an op-Ed in his weekly column on Daily Nation, Mutua disclosed that a top commandant in the DPs 2022 campaign machinery begged him to go work with them, to help Ruto become president, but his answer was a no.

“Today, I give the answer. Mr Ruto and his campaign team should read my lips or rather the words from the tip of my pen. The answer is nyet. I can’t and won’t work with Mr Ruto. Never. Ever. Case closed,” wrote Prof Makau Mutua.