Depression May Have Pushed Popular Radio Presenter To Commit Suicide

By Anthony Kibagendi

The sudden death through suspected suicide of a celebrated Egesa FM presenter Okebiro O Mose is a demonstration that many of us are struggling with extreme depression and anxiety. As a society we need to improve on our – Mental Health Awareness . Many of young people are lately involved in in crimes of passion,road-rage,extreme aggressiveness from minimal provocation,drug & substance abuse,strategic isolation and we all think it is normal. We live in an age of excessive pressure from allover the place,we need to introduce sessions of counseling in our schools,neighborhoods and work places for people to open up about challenges they are facing or even just vent just to get it off their chests. It is indeed a cause of concern and we must all get involved without judging those who step up to seek help.

#SafeSpaces4All

Okebiro O’ Mose, reportedly committed suicide following a domestic wrangle in his Nairobi home.

Prior to the dramatic Saturday morning episode, his wife, Teresa Moraa hinted of a possible brawl between the couple.

“Mtu akisema anajiua na aue watoto utafanyaje advice?” she wrote in a post that would be deleted later.

This loosely translates to: ” If someone says he wants to commit suicide along with his children, what can you do? Please advice.”

Citizen TV reporter Steve Detee confirmed the incident even after Egesa FM head of Radio Nancy Omweri failed to reply to the texts and phone calls.

“Yes, it’s true he committed suicide. It was a domestic wrangle that degenerated to the sad incident,” he said.

Mr. Mochere is popular among local listeners and his comic is celebrated throughout Gusii land.

He has been working for the Royal Media Station for a while after being recruited by former Nyamira Women Rep Alice Chae.

Depression is a sign of mental illness,the sad thing in the current society we live in pressure from every corner while we try to live through it smiling,it is tough and real