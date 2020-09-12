Dennis Itumbi: This is how DP Ruto has OUT MANOEUVERED Uhuru, reduced to Kikuyu kingpin from president

Photo: DP Ruto and Statehouse operative David Murathe who leads the anti-Ruto campaign.

By Dennis itumbi

Dear Hustler Nation,

The Deep State and The System have completely run out of ideas.

First they wanted to reduce WsR into a Kalenjin Kingpin. It Failed.

Because, let me finally deliver the bad news, we made him a Mt.Kenya Candidate.

That is why we are not replacing Uhuru with another Kingpin, WsR is our Kingpin.

The Second strategy was to show he is weak and Corrupt. That too failed.

We told them removing Murkomen as Majority Leader was not the same as getting the heartsbof the people of Elgeyo Market.



Removing Kindiki, was not equal to winning the hearts of Tharaka-Nithi people.

Removing Washiali, Kihika and even Duale was not equivalent to winning the hearts of the people.

Again their attempt to weaken the next President Failed.

On Corruption, they not only failed, but time has shown who the real corrupt people are.

Now they are on another Narrative, to paint #HustlerNation as Violent.



They will Fail.

Because at heart we are peaceful.

Because we know the people who met Mungiki at night in their homes are today rewarded with a CAS position.

Because we know who in Nyeri Town has been mobilising people to beat up those he does not agree with politically post 2017.

Because we know who has been using Muscle and Guns to silence voices, yet Ruaraka Land Theft remains a case of a Sacred Cow.

Because we know who swore himself as President, creating an alternate source of power and today is at the helm of Government

Importantly, it will fail because, we the People are the Majority and we will not fight anyone physically.

We will engage our opponents using superior Hustler tactics of empowering Mkokoteni pushers, investing in Boda boda Saccos to create wealth and financial muscle for them, restoring hope to Mama Mboga, starting viable Kuku farms in the villages and much more that we will unveil as days come.

We will demand firmly through our Hustler Networks that the rule of law and Freedom of Expression be upheld.

We will not fall in their simple trap aimed at provoking us to fight back with our hands and bodies.

We will frustrate their boardroom manoeuvres with Songs of Praise for Our Lord and songs of encouragement for ourselves and The #HustlersClerk



We Shall OVERCOME!

Isaiah 43:2, ” When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.”

Be Blessed.