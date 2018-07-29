Dennis Itumbi And His Team Were Important In Insulting Raila, With Handshake They Are Useless

By Jim Bonnie
What statehouse is doing to Dennis Itumbi is highly regrettable. I can imagine what the man who gave his all and revolutionized the use of social media and online propaganda in political campaigns, in Kenya, in 2013, is going through. I certainly wouldn’t wish to be in his shoes at this point in time.
Just this afternoon, statehouse Chief of Staff & Head of Delivery Nzioka Waita, issued a strongly worded statement in which he said:
“State House has undertaken a review of the various digital media accounts that have in the past been used to convey official information on the activities of H.E the President, Uhuru Kenyatta.
“In this regard and with immediate effect the only official digital media channels that will convey information for and on behalf of the President, Her Excellency the First Lady and State House are as detailed below:
“Twitter:
1. @StateHouseKenya
2. @UKenyatta
3. @FirstLadyKenya
4. @KanzeDena
“Facebook:
1. State House Kenya
2. Uhuru Kenyatta
3. @Office of the First Lady Kenya”
“Please note that all official communication originating from the President’s Strategic Communications Unit shall be strictly communicated through the aforementioned channels.”
For keen observers, you’ll note that the twitter handle @presidentKE, “President of Kenya” facebook page and twitter handle for Presidential Strategic Communication Unit, PSCU, and facebook page for the unit that were under the grip control of Itumbi have been left out.
Instead, the only twitter handles and facebook accounts that will be used to relay official information by statehouse are those of Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady, statehouse and Kanze Dena.
Don’t forget that Itumbi is the one guy who shaped statehouse digital communication that was on its deathbed during Kibaki reign.
When Uhuru reshuffled his cabinet some days ago, Manoah Esipisu, head of PSCU, was appointed ambassador to UK. There was no mention of Itumbi nor other PSCU minions.
As we speak Itumbi has been dumped like trash at Harambee Annex, the DP’s office. A few weeks ago when DP had an interview with NTV, a photo was circulating on the social media of Itumbi and DP’s subordinate staffs rolling the red carpet.
Itumbi’s predicament should be a lesson to all who work for politicians. He and the PSCU imbeciles were valuable as long as they were insulting Raila Odinga.
Then “Handshake” happens.
