Dennis Itumbi And His Team Were Important In Insulting Raila, With Handshake They Are Useless

By Jim Bonnie

What statehouse is doing to Dennis Itumbi is highly regrettable. I can imagine what the man who gave his all and revolutionized the use of social media and online propaganda in political campaigns, in Kenya, in 2013, is going through. I certainly wouldn’t wish to be in his shoes at this point in time.

Just this afternoon, statehouse Chief of Staff & Head of Delivery Nzioka Waita, issued a strongly worded statement in which he said:

“State House has undertaken a review of the various digital media accounts that have in the past been used to convey official information on the activities of H.E the President, Uhuru Kenyatta.