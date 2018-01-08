In Defense Of The Late Harvard Prof Calestous Juma- Right Of Reply To Albert Amenya’s Attack on Prof Juma

By Silas Nyanchwani
A few things from today:
1. When I was in States, one thing I so much wanted to do, was to track down Kenyans doing great stuff in the free world. I remember talking to this Kenyan lady who mentioned the first person I should look for was Prof. Calestous Juma. She shared Juma’s book, New Harvest: Agricultural Innovation in Africa.
It would have been an honor going up to Havard to meet one of the most celebrated scholars. Another scholar was Gikandi who teaches in Princeton, Mwangi in North-Western, Ngugi in California among others.
The idea was simple, meet them, conduct length interview for radio, video and print and run share them with any local media house that would buy into the idea, or in my platform. Anywhere, as long they could share their ideas on a dozen things I wanted to talk about.
But reality never mimics fantasy. Upon finishing college, broke than your ‘brokest’ church mouse, homesick like a long-imprisoned chap, I boarded a Swiss Air plane, and 16 hours later I arrived in a deserted JKIA, to a surprise welcoming party, for a man who wanted to sneak back like he never left.
But deep within, it was a great loss of opportunity. You never get some opportunities back. Prof Juma is now gone, forever. He was buried today.
Ngugi turned 80 yesterday and others are not getting younger. So the prospect of ever picking these guys’ brains on several things about the African continent, beyond what they have published, is distant to an impossible one.
I am writing this because I am extremely dismayed by the scathing piece my friend and brother Albert Nyakundi Amenya has written calling Juma a masquerade on account of the fact that he “never did anything for the country” so he does not deserve the national mourning.
What Amenya forgets, as Prof Amuka said today in the Nation, scholars are international. Once you choose to be a scholar, you belong to the world. You cannot be localised to a region.
Granted, our international scholars should do more than pen an occasional opinion in our newspapers.
But there is so much mediocrity in local universities that once you have been exposed to an environment where scholarship is valued, you won’t want to look back.
There is so much pettiness, so much corruption, so much small-mindedness in our local universities for people like Juma to thrive. Often I meet university professors who decry the lack of opportunities in the country, lack of funding for research and everything that can satisfy the intellectually curious.
Also, if scholars like Juma and Mazrui were to start a scholarship program or help getting funding and research money for local universities, the money will be stolen and scholarships given to every undeserving student (based on tribe, sex relationship with those awarding the scholarship), it is easy to be discouraged. Also, there is so much bureaucracy and score-settling mentality in our universities for ‘big-minded’ people to thrive.
This is not a blanket condemnation of the local universities. By all means, they do a terrific job. You can only do so much if you are a sociology lecture with a single class of 400 students.
But people like Albert Nyakundi Amenya should spare Juma and company their negative vibe.
Comments
Dr Henri Wafula says
Thank you Silas! You are the true son of the soil! I was at the Nairobi Uni way back when I did my two months internship at the Dental School when I met some lecturers from West Africa working at the Uni and their cry was the same-there is no investment in education in Africa and yet we want the best brains to work in our institutions! Promotions are political and tribal and even the academic degrees are sometimes bought! Let’s be serious with our criticism especially of people we are not familiar with and least of all not our peers. The banana peddler is a real peddler of uncouth language and when someone is dead please be silent and remember one day the call will be yours!!
Thank you for telling us something reasonable. At least let us now focus on the dangers of the current political situation in Kenya. There is a calm now but what happens when the NASA duo are sworn in?? When secessionists begin in earnest to fight for separation?? The dead have gone -what are we doing now?? Put pressure on the political class and tell them not to mess around with the people of Kenya-and I mean both NASA and Jubilee. Revisit the constitution and make the presidency ceremonial!! This is the elephant in the room!! Devolve all ministries leaving only foreign and security. Even the police must be devolved. Devolve even the IEBC. Much mchezo!