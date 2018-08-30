”Dear Waiguru, Please Shut Up, Stop Harassing Us With Fake Tantrums” – Hon Njoya

Waiguru’s persistent defence is:

1.If I’m corrupt, why have I not been arrested?

2. If I’m corrupt, why aren’t Kenyans saying the same about other CSs in whose ministries money was stolen?

3. If I’m corrupt, show me the evidence.

Clever strategies, but they are still fallacies.

1. Not being arrested is not a sign of not being corrupt. It could be a sign that you are favored and so you will not be arrested, or that you covered your tracks so well, it’s difficult to pin you down. Equally, being arrested isn’t necessarily a sign that you are corrupt. You have to be successfully tried and convicted. That is yet to happen to a big shot.

2. Asking about other CS’s is whataboutism: you’re asking why not them. Maybe they too are corrupt, but that has no relation to your being corrupt. In fact, what makes Waiguru look so guilty is her persistent daring of the public to prove her guilt when we are the victims. We’re the ones whose money was stolen. If she is all that innocent and was so efficient, how come she keeps saying she doesn’t know who stole or who used Kabura as a pawn? Give us a break.

3. Show me the evidence is the burden of proof argument. Waiguru is challenging we the public, whose money was stolen, to provide the proof that she stole. She has not provided sufficient proof that she didnt. So what am I, an ordinary, citizen, supposed to do? All I know is that she was in charge of IFMIS, in the Treasury under Muigai, son of Ngina, before TNA became government. Kabura says that just before the 2013 election, Waiguru told her that if TNA won, Kabura stood a chance of getting rich on government jobs. The director of the IT company that installed IFMIS is her brother in law. IFMIS has been common in heists in both Malawi and Kenya. Waiguru’s friends received money which they supposedly returned (minus interest). I haven’t heard her ever explain those coincidences.

But also, the media is helping her because they are making this story about her and not presenting to her other facts and asking her to explain. That’s why some Kenyans feel that this IPSOS poll is more to her advantage than disadvantage.

That said, memo to Waiguru: please just shut up. You’re harassing Kenyans with your tantrums, and yet we are the victims of the heist. It’s OUR money, which is taxed from us, that is being stolen. And then you keep saying “Kenyans” chose you as governor. It’s Kenyans in Kirinyaga that chose you, and even then, many Kirinyagans voted for Karua, not for you. And her video evidence for her election petition against you disappeared from the court storage.

So just give us a break. I even wonder why you are fighting for your public reputation as if it really matters to you what we think.

By Dr Wandia Njoya