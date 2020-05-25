Dear Uhuru, this is the way forward over Covid 19, lift ban on movement affecting Nairobi and Coast

Photo: Dr Muhkisa Kituyi the secretary general of UNTACD, he is among many experts who has talked about COVID 19 measures.
Covid 19 and way forward. Long post but worth your time .
Has Kenya and Africa dodged the Covid19 bullet? My gut feel tells me Yes.
Can we undo the gains ? Is the risk still present? Well sadly answer is again yes .
When the Covid 19 virus was first reported by WHO we all thought it will be contained and it will remain in China or at most a few neighbouring countries to China. We became all agitated as Southern China flight continued to ply the Nbi route and our very own national carrier .
Well the virus never reached us via China but one of our own returning Kenyan via London followed immediately by another Kenyan via USA.
I am not here to delve into history but it is important we reflect as we plan ahead.
Firstly I wish to congratulate and thank H.E The President for the swift action in tackling Covid. The appointment of C.S Kagwe infused new life in to the health ministry which was in the news more often for all the wrong reasons and he is certainly the right man for the job and he came in at the right time.
Folks we were facing a strange virus and it is still is so. It is always best to take extreme measures as opposed to trying to take action when things are already out of control .
Suspension of flights was the right move then as much as we were shocked by that swift action.
Closure of airports led to no arrivals and hotels and resorts had to close by default , a position never imagined it would happen. As I write this tourism and entire economy is belly up.
Schools and learning institutions were also closed followed by places of worship be it a mosque a churches or a temples since leading holy sites like Mecca and Vatican all closed shop and it was the right thing to do.
Curfew followed and I think this really helped to slow down the Infection rate as we never knew much about the virus , then cessation movement of Nbi and Msa was also key.
Now what next ?
Two days ago we were warned that August & September will be Infection peak and that was not the kind of News we wanted to hear considering that we are all feeling the impact of closures in our business and life . A day later H.E came out with a more reassuring position in that we cannot remain under lockdown for ever. He reckons we need to reopen but the big question is the how . He was also very clear that responsibility will then shift to you and I. We must keep an eye on August and September, we must respect the experts.
Since we now understand the virus better .
80% of infected persons heal without any medical intervention while a very small % get hospitalised and even fewer end up in using ventilators.
While we lag behind in testing we now need to look at Morbidity Vs Mortality. You may have the virus but may not die from it. It looks like Kenya and Africa is a beneficiary so is Japan and even UK where 80% of the mortality are people over the age of 60.
While morbidity may not be visible we cannot hide or cover mortality . So far we have lost 51 Kenyans and half of those fatalities had underlying conditions while a huge % have recovered . From this it looks like we dogged the Covid 19 bullet . It could be our huge youth population , could be our diet , could be our immune system … well jury still out there but also don’t we rule out divine hand in this since most of us are believers.
It was predicated that by end April Kenya would have 10,000 cases and Africa would hit 500,000 and above. From one of the graphs on mortality same days after 1st case was reportered in Kenya we are at 51 while places like Italy , USA and UK were all past the 10,000 mark in mortality
Now what is the way forward , well please allow me to share my 10 points
1. We must double our efforts to sanitize . Wash hands and sanitise . Even ordinary flu has taken a hiding .
2. We must continue to wear masks esp in public space.
3. Temperature checks at public places before entry. In case if anything above 37.5 means you are denied entry and report made to Covid centre.
4. Social distancing must continue if anything let’s up the game go physical distancing. Kenyans we are quite poor with this. Don’t get too close.
5. Lift the cessation order affecting Nbi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi
6. Review the curfew hours to 9pm. 7pm meant leaving offices at 3pm go beat traffic. This is key, completely lifting means we will go back to partying like Covid was in town for a period . Folks Covid is now in community transmission stage and the last thing we want is to undo all the gains of the last three months
7. Worship houses be it a church , mosque or temple should continue to remain closed. Christians missed Easter. Muslims missed many Friday’s and entire Ramadhan and Eid . If we sacrificed all that we can wait a bit longer . Social distancing in religious places is hard to implement besides you can pray to your God from anywhere. Holy Makka and The Vatican both remain closed so our clergy pushing for reopening may have to go next door Tanzania.
8. Schools remain closed but allow consider candidates to go back as we cautiously test the waters .
9. Reopen the airports with strict clear protocols. Copy from Dubai , Singapore and China on how they have done it . Slowly we start reopening the economy
10.Consider lifting the lockdown in Old Town and Eastleigh. Continued lockdown negatively affects immune system . There is even a bigger worry that anyone coming out of a lockdown could be susceptible to opportunistic Infections. To my folks in Eastleigh and Old Town I hope that was learning curve. Let us listen to the experts and authorities .
Finally I appeal to all my fellow Kenyans , when the conditions are relaxed it does not mean it’s time to party and act reckless. You may have spared yourself and family Covid 19 only to contract it while choosing to enjoy and having fun late hours at some place
The choice is yours but keep in mind that virus does not move , people do. Move in a responsible way to help us flatten the curve . H.E equally made it very clear . Relaxing the conditions is a matter of when and not if but are we ready ?
As always I choose to remain an optimist as we navigate this uncharted waters of Covid 19.
I believe we shall overcome .
Stay safe with your loved ones.
Let me know what are your thoughts ? Let us engage .
By Mohammed Hersi from Mombasaa, via Facebook
Comments
Anonymous says
quote from real Kenyan.
——————————————-
RE-OPENDING OF SCHOOLS DUE TO COVID-19
The Chairperson,
Covid-19 Task Force for Re-opening of Schools,
Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD)
P.O. Box 30231-00100, Nairobi.
RE: RECOMMENDATION ON RE-OPENING OF SCHOOLS DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS
SUMMARY
* SCHOOL TO RE-OPEN FOR CANDIDATES ONLY (CLASS 8 AND FORM 4) ON 31ST AUGUST, 2020
* KCPE TO BE HELD FROM 2ND FEBRUARY, 2021 AND KCSE FROM 5TH FEBRUARY, 2021
* PRIMARY CLASSES FROM P1, P2, GRADE 1-4, CLASS 5,6 AND 7 TO REPEAT ACADEMIC YEAR AND RE-OPEN ON 8TH FEBRUARY, 2021
* SECONDARY FORMS 1, 2 AND 3 TO REPEAT ACADEMIC YEAR AND RE-OPEN ON 8TH MARCH, 2021
INTRODUCTION
On 15th March, 2020, the Government of Kenya ordered the closure of all schools and learning institutions as measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic that has been sweeping the world since December, 2019.
My recommendations on steps needed to be taken in order to re-open schools for the over 15 million pupils and students in both public and private primary/secondary school is hereby submitted as per request of the Taskforce chairperson for Kenyans to submit written memoranda to the Secretariat.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
It is already well documented that Covid-19 pandemic is the most dangerous health/social/economic crisis to face the world since World War II and the worst crisis to face Kenya since independence. It is the duty of all parents to protect their children from the dangerous of Covid-19, thus the reason the Government saw it fit to close all schools on 15th, March, 2020 since children are safer at home then in congested environment such as the “100% transition” from Class 8 to Form 1 in Term 1 of 2020.
RED-LINE FOR OPENING SCHOOLS
The Government should NOT allow schools to re-open under any circumstance if the Covid-19 infection is still on the raise and community spread is continuing in certain areas such as Nairobi (Eastleigh, Kawangware, etc), Mombasa (Old Town), Namanga, Migori, Mandera, etc.
School-going children live in these areas and any re-opening of schools can resulting to spreading of Covid-19 to other pupils and students, who will have to walk or use public transport to both day and boarding schools. Children under 18 years of age are getting Covid-19 in Kenya and medical research has shown they can spread the disease.
Although the Ministry of Health is undertaking mass testing on average (2,000 tests daily in May), the number done so far (46,984 by 19/5/2020) is still very low which is only 0.1% of Kenya’s 47 million people. The number of infections is growing as Kenya gets more cases and has reaching the landmark 1,000 mark with 50 deaths. Parents will be reluctant to allow their children to attend schools with such alarming figures, unless a vaccine for Covid-19 is found or infections reduced.
But development of a vaccine may take as long as 18 months or never found and the world will have to live with the disease just like HIV/Aids, malaria, etc. This means that our children will have to one day go back to school but keeping in mind precautions like social distancing, face masks, washing hands.
Kenya will have to step up testing in order to “flattening the curve” (slowing the spread of the epidemic so that the number of people requiring care at a time is reduced, and the health care system does not exceed its capacity).
Hence “flattening the curve” is a red-line in order to decide wheather or not to re-open schools. Even if it takes another one or two years, school should NOT re-open until the curve is flattened. Health officers should be ready at school gates to check temperature of all pupils/student entering or leaving DAILY, wearing of masks and ensure soap and clean water/hand-sanitizers are made available at all 24,000 schools in Kenya.
SCHOOLS SHOULD ONLY BE RE-OPENED WHEN THE ‘CURVE IS FLATTENED’
Hopefully the time the Government deems it safe to lift the overnight curfew and cessation of movements into and from Nairobi, Coast and Mandera (if no further restrictions are imposed), the re-opening of schools can be considered.
In order to keep social distancing in schools, the re-opening should be staggered, giving priority to exams candidates for KCPE and KCSE, ensuring they are tested for Covid-19 before reporting to school as well as teachers and staff. If a candidate carries the disease to a school, then it will become a quarantine centre for next 14 days and even parents would not be able to visit and/or remove their children.
The candidates going to a boarding school should be transported by the school’s own bus or buses hired by the Government to avoid them mixing with the public especially in matatus and public buses. The schools should be sensitized, before the candidates arrive, especially if they were being used as a quarantine center and unauthorized persons prohibited from entering. Special care must be taken in the toilets in schools as they have proved to be dirty and not properly cleaned and can be a potential source of Covid-19, more so if water supply is not adequate. Boarding schools should ensure they have a qualified nurse on duty 24/7 and a dedicated sick bay or sanatorium which can be isolated in case of cases of Covid-19.
Dormitories should have fewer beds to ensure spacing of more at least 2 metres between each other. This will mean building more dorms or using the school hall as a dormitory if funds or time does not allow. If the school hall is also used as dinning hall then the students should eat in classes while more dorms are built.
WHY KCPE AND KCSE MUST BE POSTPONED
There is no law that says both KCPE and KCSE exams cannot be postponed if there is an emergency like in the case of Covid-19 or even held in another year. Only the Ministry of Health should have the FINAL say when it will be suitable to hold BOTH exams as the health of the candidates comes first. Since a school year lasts average of 8 months for Primary and 9 months for Secondary, the first term of 2020 lasted 10 weeks and had only 3 weeks to run, which would have been used for revision and end of term exams.
Hence, we can assume the first term of 2020 does not need to be repeated by candidates so that leaves 13 weeks (excluding a 1 week half-term break) in second term, a 3 week August holiday and a 9 week third term (for Primary) and 10 weeks for Secondary. (There is no half term break in third term for both Primary and Secondary). KCPE was due to start on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020 while KCSE was due to start on Friday, 6th November, 2020.
Class 8 and Form 4 candidates will need a minimum of 5 months to prepare for the exams excluding a two week break to rest. My proposal is that both candidates report to school as soon as the Ministry of Health deems it safe for them to do so and necessary precaution for their safety and transport have been made as described above. If the Government gives go-ahead for re-opening of schools for exam candidates ONLY, then the 5 month timeline plus the 2 week holiday will run from that date and this timeline will determine the starting dates for KCPE and KCSE.
For example, if the re-opening date is set for Monday, 31st August, 2020 then the KCPE will take place on Tuesday, 2nd February, 2021 until Thursday, 4th February, 2021. KCSE will start on Friday, 5th February, 2021 and continue throughout month of February. KCSE practical exams will take place during January, 2021. The 2 week break for Christmas will take place from Monday, 21st December, to 4th January, 2021.
Note: The schools using the British Curriculum were due to sit their end of year exams in June,2020 and were on Third term, hence will need to adjust their academic calendar accordingly when the Government announces the opening of schools.
RE-OPENING OF PRIMARY SCHOOLS FOR NON-CANDIDATES
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, and closure of schools on 15th March, 2020, a decision has to be made to REPEAT the entire academic year for pupils in Primary schools except for 2020 KCPE candidates who will sit for the exams in February, 2021 and move on to Form 1 in May, 2021. Since only 10 weeks were used during 1st term in 2020, and young children have little capacity to re-call what was learnt over one year later, hence the need to start afresh.
Even the so-called “On-line learning” being done by some schools cannot replace face-to-face interaction with teachers, and in any case, it is not recognized by the Government. It should be treated as homework or remedial studies so Kenyan parents should face the reality that their children will have to the REPEAT 2020 academic year in 2021. Parents of children who were to enter Pre-primary 1 in 2021 will have to wait another year as it would be risky to expose such young children (aged 4) to Covid-19.
Under the set timelines, the opening of Primary schools will take place on Monday 8th February, 2021 for Pre-Primary 1 & 2, Grade 1 to Grade 4 and Class 5, 6 and 7 under a staggered system to avoid over-crowding and ensure social distancing. Young children have little awareness of social distancing hence the need to stagger those present on a single day within the school considering some have as many as 3,000 pupils.
I propose the staggering will be as follows to avoid all children being present in school at the same time:-
MONDAY-CLASS 5, 6 AND 7
TUESDAY-P1, P2, GRADE 1,2,3,4 AND CLASS 7
WEDNESDAY-CLASS 5, 6 AND 7
THURSDAY-P1, P2, GRADE 1,2,3,4 AND CLASS 7
FRIDAY-CLASS 5,6 AND 7
To make up for loss of 3 days for the lower classes (G 1,2,3,4) their learning time will be extended in the afternoon up to 4 pm (most public school pupils in lower classes do not attend afternoon sessions). For the loss of 2 days, the learning time for Class 5 and 6 will be extended up to 5 pm. Being pre-candidates for KCPE in 2022, the Class 7 will attend on all 5 days. The Ministry of Education will then set new school term dates for 2021 due to late opening of schools.
RE-OPENING OF SECONDARY SCHOOL FOR NON-CANDIDATES
I propose re-opening of Secondary schools for Form 1, 2 and 3 (repeating 2020 academic year) will be on Monday, 8th March, 2021 to give time for Form 4 to complete KCSE and exit the school. This will allow social distancing as Form 4s will not be present. To make up for loss of time, it is proposed that the 1st Term, 2021 runs for 12 weeks until Friday, 28th May, 2021 (including Easter break).
After the 2020 KCPE results are released and Form 1 selections made, the new Form 1s (2020) will be required to report by Wednesday 7th April, 2021 (after Easter holidays). Having 2 sets of Form 1s in the same school will appear unusual, but this is the only solution to avoid KCPE candidates of 2020 from repeating Class 8. This will also mean that KCSE of 2024 will have more candidates than usual.
School holidays will be for only 2 weeks from Saturday, 29th May, 2021 and open on Monday, 14th June, 2021 for 2nd Term, which will then run for 10 weeks (without half-term) and schools then close for August holidays on Friday, 20th August, 2021. This will be a 3 week holiday until Monday, 13th September, 2021 when they open for 3rd Term. Third term will run for 10 weeks (with 1 week half term break from 17th to 24th, October, 2021) until Friday, 26th November, 2021. Since there will be no Form 4 students, the 3rd Term can be extended until end of November, 2021.
CONCLUSION
While repeating an Academic year is unprecedented in Kenya’s education history, but these are unusual times which requires unusual action to keep our children and teachers safe. Having no KCPE in 2021 should not be taken as out of the norm as it happened once before in 1984 when the 8-4-4 system was introduced and no KCPE was held that year as the then Class 7 moved on to the newly created Class 8 and sat for KCPE in 1985. This resulted in no KCSE exams in 1988 as they were no Form 4 students just as there will be no KCSE in 2025.
My proposal has the aim of ensuring social distancing while ensuring the 2020 exams candidates sit for their exams within the shortest and safest time possible with minimal risk. This will continue the policy of the Ministry of Education of having only exams candidates in school during duration of the exams and have academic year run for full calendar year.
Let us not take risks with the lives of our children by re-opening schools too soon. After all, Education CS Prof George Magoya told Kenyans recently “Dead people do not do exams”.
Submitted.
Hillary Ang’awa
Anonymous says
Mohammed Hersi from Mombasa and Hillary Ang’awa are Technocrats Kenya need to move us from 19th and 20th centurty mentality and way of doing things……..
Vote via online to be included in economic recovery team…….
true kenyan says
I salute for Mr. Mohammed Hersi from Mombasa.He is kind of person that those in power should have considered as CS or some authority especially on Tourism and how to empower Kenyans SMES/FARMERS in Business.
Anonymous says
Kudos …..Mr. Mohammed Hersi…You are a Patriot.
I and my family will always remember you as humble,kind ,polite, listener, and strives to satisfy customers when you were Manager at White sands Hotel in Mombasa….Kenya.
You are kind of person Kenyans leaders should emulate to change lives of Kenyans and attain Prezo Kibakis 2030 medium economy goals etc.
Idd Mubarak Mr Hersi to You and Your Family
Anonymous says
.Open Letter to CS Munya. Governor Joho & Major Badi
Early this week I posted my usual piece on my FB. I came across loads of feedback . I use FB to gauge the mood of the people on any topic and I decided to focus reports that price of onions have doubled even tripled because TZ was our key source . Since the border closure for passengers by Kenya , then TZ decided that even cargo won’t be allowed and suddenly the impact of lack of some farm produce including onions was felt as far as farm rich zones like Nyeri and Embu.
Our hard-working farmers are asking for protection from cartels NOT handouts .Farming is sheer hardwork, I was brought up on a farm so I know what it means . CS Munya you reined your guns on the cartels in the tea & maize industry please we need you to turn those guns to cartels who frustrate fresh produce farmers who are now choosing to abandon farming all together
In Mombasa I took time to speak to traders at Kongowea market and the stuff I was told shocked me it was even worse at Wakulima market in Nbi where cartels call the shots .
While farm inputs in Kenya are taxed like there is no tommorow Uganda and TZ is the opposite . We cannot tax ourselves to prosperity and that is one basic economic lesson that our govemrnet must understand. A time will come when there is no one to tax.
As a farmer you may have overcome all the hurdles only to be confronted by bloody cartels at Kongowea and even bigger mafia at Wakulima market .
Two of the chaps who supply hotels told me how each produce has its own bunch of gangs. There is a specific cartel for tomatoes , potatoes , cabbages etc
He said despite trading at Kongowea for the past 30 years he cannot bring a lorry of tomatoes from his farm from up country without a clearance from the cartels . If you dare do that ” Utakula tomato yako”.
Surely are we wartorn country ? We allow thugs to control the supply chain ? They wait at the tail end to take the cream . Our county inspectorate and askaris will pounce on you on flimsy grounds but allow thugs to rule the fresh produce market . A policeman will be ruthless when they find a Kenyan on street rushing to get home to beat the curfew timings . Where are they when it comes to this ? How can we brag to be a land of rule of law ?
My contact told me how a cartel member will walk into Kongowea with Ksh100 Bob but walk out with Ksh20,000 because they also steal openly from the traders . He recalls a female relative who brought 3000 cabbages but she could not account for 600 pcs and she was left holding less revenue compared to what she had invested . She cried all evening and she never came back to Kongowea. These thugs roam the markets and will angle for a fight if you don’t play ball and they love chaos and half of your delivery will disappear into thin air. The traders find it safer to pay them for “protection” . This should NEVER have been allowed to happen in the first place.
To my President , let’s not aim for bigger things in our Agenda 4 Agriculture when we cannot even protect our hard working fresh produce farmers.
My contact says it’s Pain Pain Pain . Many young farmers have decided never again and that is the reason we are left at the mercy of TZ and UG supplies.
We have failed our farmers . They are not asking for free handouts . They are only asking for protection from these leeches .
I leave you with this quote ” Once in life you need a doctor , lawyer , a policeman or a preacher but everyday , three times a day you need a farmer”
Please join me to applaud our farmers and it’s about time we protect them from these cartels .
As always I choose to remain an optimist
Mohammed Hersi
Mombasa