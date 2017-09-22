Dear Uhuru, Here Are Summarized Findings Of The Supreme Court, Even Kalembe Ndile Understands Them Well.

By Abel M

THE FINDINGS OF THE SUPREME COURT MAJORITY:

1. That 3 days after the declaration of Uhuru as the winner, the secretariat could not furnish NASA with 11,000 statutory forms 34A.

2. That Chebukati did not have 74 statutory forms 34B by the time he announced the eventual winner.

3. That 5,975 polling stations had not transmitted their results to the national tallying center for the tally, affecting almost 3M votes by the time Uhuru was declared the winner.

4. IEBC refused to comply with certain orders to scrutinize their IT infrastructure hence cementing the petitioner’s argument that the system had been intruded and numbers tampered with.

5. That the IEBC could not avail the GPRS location of the KIEMS kits between 5th to 10th August.

6. That the IEBC misled Kenyans by beaming doctored results from unnamed stations at the national tallying centers but later coming to court and terming them as mere statistics.

7. That the requisite statutory forms used for the recording, tabulation and tallying of the results were largely carbon copies, forged with no security features in line with administrative provisions of the IEBC.

8. That all these significantly affected the overall results abc the margin of win that purportedly catapulted Uhuru to power.

9. That the election and eventual declaration of the 3rd respondent, Uhuru Muigai Kamwana Kenyatta stands null, void and invalid.

When they tell you they have numbers, remind them that we have brains to know that the numbers wee arrived at through a mathematical method only known to them.