”Dear Uhuru, Just A Reminder That Raila’s NARC HAMMERED You in 2002 and 2007”

By Anwar Sadat

NASA MUPO? NASA OYE!!! NASA HAO!!

During all his campaigns outside of Central Province, especially when in regions considered to be NASA strongholds, Uhuru always tell the locals:

“Safari ile hamukutupigia kura na tuliwashinda tukiwa mwituni, Safari hi watatuweza kweli na tuko serikalini?”

I will not argue with Uhuru about whether they were in government or not at the time of 2013 elections, though I know there was a Mr Uhuru Kenyatta who was Deputy PM and the minister of finance of the Republic of Kenya. Is this Mr. Uhuru kenyatta the same person who is president now, that I don’t know.

I will also not argue with Mr. Uhuru kenyatta about how he won the 2013 elections, though it took IEBC over 3 years to explain how 2 million Kenyans walked in poling stations in 2013 and only voted for the president without voting in either gubernatorial, constituency, Mp, or council positions. I will accept the 2013 presidential results as was announced by IEBC that showed that Uhuru won by 18,000 votes.

After five years in office without fulfilling his election pledges; high cost of living; high unemployment; having presided over the most corrupt and tribal government in the history of kenya, I am surprised that a person who “won” the presidency by just 18,000 votes ( running against a person he says was in government and controlling the instruments of power) think he can win again.

Many of Uhuru’s allies in 2013 have left him. His own political base is disintegrated-he can’t count on the same kalenjine support that he had in 2013. Kenyans are suffering, the youths have no jobs, the economy is collapsing, teachers have threatened to go on strike, nurses are on strike, the policemen are poorly paid and live in deplorable housing. There is no way Uhuru will win against the united NASA. HATA NA DAWA.

Uhuru’s pronouncements are an attempt to intimidate supporters of opposition from coming out to vote. He seeks to put into their heads the idea that their votes doesn’t matter and that the outcome of the 2017 elections has been decided.

Even with the 2 million dead voters who voted for Uhuru still in the register, NASA will beat Uhuru Kenyatta by over 2.6 million votes.

I urge all NASA supporters across the country, from Rift Valley to Central Province, from Coastal Kenya to North Eastern, from Eastern Kenya to Western Kenya to come out in large numbers on 8/8/17 and vote so that we can send Jubilee home by an overwhelming majority.

Uhuru will not be the first African incumbent to lose power. The people of Nigeria did it, the people of Ghana did it, the people of Ivory Coast did it, and Kenyans too are going to send an ineffective and failed Jubilee government home on 8/8/17.

Just like Uhuru lost in 2002 when he was controlling all the arms of government and instruments of power, he will again lose on 8/8/17.

Jubilee is a one term government.

Let’s pass this message to NASA supporters across the country.

