Dear Uhuru, bring back our slay king governor Sonko, this Metropolitan thing HAITAWEZANA

In this whole saga of Sonko vs OP officials, the overriding factor is total lack of priorities that is basically a function of absolute absence of leadership, HAIWEZANI KABISA !

At this point in time, the preoccupation of the national government should not be bullying devolved units. As to whether or not Gov. Sonko has erred, no doubt is registered! He has made his share of errors. But so have other governors.

The national government should be focused on fighting and winning the war against Covid-19. I know the bloggers and spies planted here and other fora won’t accept it but it is parochial and rather silly for anybody at this time to try to settle political scores.

With the Deed of Transfer having been signed, which I believe the governor and the president signed out of nobility of intent, the implementation process that has taken a malicious turn, which is inappropriate, indecent, destructive, and detrimental to the interests of Nairobians, and therefore uncalled for. General Badi is just an emissary whose job is to effect the Deed, and I believe he is a man of good character who is out to do his job. The impediment is the cabal or cartel from the national government that is now using his space to elbow out the governor and take 100% control of the county.

That, in all counts, in foolish and unnecessary!!!

As the fights rage and the casualties pile, Nairobians become the single largest contributing constituency to that pile of casualties.

Garbage remains uncollected, sewage is spilling all over(Lumumba Drive, TRM Drive and large parts of Embakasi are examples), revenue collection takes a hit, health services sag, and most importantly,the meddling national government gets exposed more and more as a force for evil, which it should not be.

Nairobi as the epicentre of the Coronavirus remains exposed due to absent county contribution in terms of leadership, given that even charitable outreach by the governor from his own pocket in the form of sanitizers and masks was shamelessly blocked.

How much fear does one have to engender in the government to a point where charitable donations from this one individual have to be stopped?

Raila made a charitable donation in an environment that exposed recipients to the the Coronavirus. Other people have continued to make similar donations without any challenge from the government.

So why stop Sonko’s donations?

The answer lies with the bloggers paid to monitor this and try to discredit people with such questions.

My appeal is that the Deed of Transfer of Functions be implemented in the spirit upon which it was signed -participation by all and respect to all.

Then like that, everybody will be okay and the county and the country will move ahead.

BY O Oy