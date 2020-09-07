Dear Sudi, stop threatening Uhuru, the few Kikuyus supporting Ruto will DECAMP to Raila soon

Photo: DP William Ruto (Left) whose surrogates Oscar Sudi and Johanna Ng’eno today attacked President Uhuru Kenya over alleged mistreatment of the DP who is expected face Raila Odinga (right) in the 2022 presidential race.

Dear Hon Oscar Sudi, Hon Ng’eno and other Ruto surrogates shouting about pain and betrayal, do you know what you are talking about?. In 1960, Jaramogi was given the Presidency live live but he declined and instead demanded release of of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta to take over power, and do you know what happened two years later? he was kicked out, just after two years.

Jaramogi did not have time to even steal, apart from the few plots he had in Kisumu.

Daniel Arap Moi, the person that Odinga fought very hard was brought in and made the vice president ofcoz after Joseph Murumbi. Now, that is betrayal. Imagine, refusing to be sworn in and passing the powerful seat to someone and just in less than 2 years he kicks out!

Jaramogi’s son Raila Amollo Odinga sacrificed everything in 2002. He plucked a huge chunk from the behemoth called KANU and planted everything into Kibaki’s hands. Kibaki was not even available during the campaign period, and Raila singlehandedly fought off the Kanu (THE SYSTEM) offensive. When Kibaki took power, he quickly betrayed Raila in 2003, two weeks into the Presidency. 70% of the names that Raila presented to Kibaki for appointment into the cabinet as per MoU were rejected and instead, his opponents like Raphael Tuju wereappointed into powerful portfolios, and Raila’s MoU was flashed down the toilet in just 2 weeks after Kibaki took over.

Hii ya Ruto is not even anything close to betrayal and here is why;

First, he got 50% of the 2013 Uhuru cabinent and other senior positions in government and state agencies. He was given 80%of lucrative Board Membership and 75%of Parliamentary/Senate leadership positions including Majority Leader, Speaker, Whip and Commissioners.

For 5 years (2013 to 2017) he literally ruled the country. He ate mpaka aka shiba. And with less than 2 years to the end of the term, he still has his appointees in Cabinet and other senior positions in government like permanent secretaries, MDs and various board chairs and memberships.

So Tanga Tanga should take their fake crocodile tears huko mbali sana, yaaani after eating 75% of Government in 8 years, they want to eat 100% for another 10 years? Kwani Waluhyia/Kisii/Masai/Mijikenda/Gabra/Teso/Turkana/Pokot etc hawana watu? Ata kama Sisi Wajaluo Hatuna mtu.. Kwani Coast hakuna mtu? Kwani Turkana hakuna mtu, si Ekuru Aukot pia yuko . Wakamba pia wako na Alfred Mutua, na wa Somali wako na Junet Mohammed ama ata Grand Mullah jameni?…

After 10 years of VP, 24 years of President, and 8 years of Co-President, kwani hamutosheki??? Wachia wengine baana!!!!!

Sasa muna Tisha watu juu ya ku tolewa nyama mdomoni after enjoying power for 42 years.. After Uhuru, wacha hii kitu iende kwa kabila zingine, kwani wengine hawakuzaa????