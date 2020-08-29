Dear Ruto, to stop BBI reggae, you have to kill that story that we vote along tribe

Photo: DP Ruto (left) and President Uhuru (right). It is said that Ruto is silently opposed to BBI, his lieutenants are on record vowing to campaign against the the changes tp proposed in the BBI Act.

By Wandia Njoya

The only thing keeping BBI viable is racism. It’s that simple.

The ruling elite have no leg to stand on. They are too mediocre to run Kenya, their kids are clueless, and they’re grasping at straws. The way to prevent Kenya from slipping out of their control is to consolidate their power and create more seats to compromise more elites. It’s a racket of assimilation. It’s the same tactic that is used in corporations, as David Graeber tells us. Appoint more managers to create more people loyal to keeping the company afloat.

If the BBI referendum will mirror the divisive agenda we have witnessed in the Senate, if it shall be reversing the gains on devolution or increasing layers of governance or taking services far from the people, I WILL OPPOSE IT and I am ready to lead the NO Campaigns. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 29, 2020



The only thing that can keep the elite in place is support from Western governments. But Western governments just want a simplistic story to answer all the questions that might be asked by their citizens at home.

That story is a racist one: Africans are savages, they can’t do democracy and that’s why the fight with spears and pangas during elections.

The story works like magic. Western countries use it to hide their exploitation of African from their citizens. They say “look, Africans are poor because democracy makes them slaughter each other.”

The African elites not only love it, they organize a live performance for real people to actually get killed. Then they use that to blackmail voters, like in uthamakistan: “you have to vote for me so that I can protect you.”

To kill the BBI, you have to kill that story that we vote along tribe. Those who actively go to vote along tribe are really voting along trauma of violence. For example, Tekayo will always allow a few Kikuyus to be killed so that they feel that his family is their last option. Most Kenyans vote on economical and political issues, and the evidence bears it out.

Just like we exposed the West in 2017 with its election observer nonsense, we have to expose the lies making the West and African elites push for BBI. Kenyans, we can do this. We’ve made CNN come and apologize, we’ve made a whole Western world back down on election observation. We need to keep letting them know that we can see through the racism that makes them support BBI