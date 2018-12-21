Dear Ruto, PhD is a Curse! Prof Saitoti & Dr Karanja were vice presidents but Never Presidents!

By J Bonnie and Orido Matata

When politicians opt for shortcuts to academic degrees — by going to mediocre institutions like Zetech, Mt Kenya university, St Paul’s university and backstreet colleges in foreign countries — DP Ruto faced the bull by its horns and pursued his PhD in a credible public university, the university of Nairobi.

And so of all the forefront political leaders in the country, only DP Ruto will have the “Dr” title precede his name in all official documents. This is no mean feat. And if he becomes president in 2022, Ruto will be the most learned president to ever occupy the house on the hill.

Well, at no time in history have we witnessed zeal, courage, academic success, political might and gift of the garb all wrapped together.

Congratulations His Excellency Dr William Ruto on your graduation with a Doctor of philosophy. Che Guevara taught us that “The first duty of a revolutionary is to be educated”. Viva!!

Kindly note that Prof George Saitoti was PhD in Mathematics from the prestigious Sussex university in United Kingdom, he served for long as Moi’s vice president BUT DID NOT MAKE IT TO STATEHOUSE

Prof Josphat Karanja a former vice chancellor of the university of Nairobi also served under Moi in the 80s as vice president , he too with his PhD did not make it to statehouse.



We can therefore conclude that PhD IS A CURSE to any vice president in Kenya. in 2022 you will be a minister for Agriculture in a government of National unit under H E Engineer Raila Amolo Odinga!