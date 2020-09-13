Dear Ruto, if you have a problem with Kenyatta family deal with him directly, stop tribal politics- Ngunjiri Wambugu

I have been asking people to tell me who #WatuFlani are.

We do not have a common answer. Some think it’s a particular family. Others think it’s a particular economic community. Others fear it’s a certain ethnic community.

What I find even more dangerous is that those justifying the use of this phrase – #WilliamRuto supporters specifically – imagine it is okay if it means #DYNASTIES

But who are #Dynasties? Is it one family; or two; or four? Is it all those families who have had family members in political office in the past?

Or is it those families whose family members are in political office now? Again. Very dangerous ambiguity.

We must agree on this. If you have a problem – direct it to a particular political individual. Do not incite Kenyans against his siblings; or his family; and CERTAINLY DO NOT ATTACK HIS MOTHER!

The ambiguity of the statements made by #Ruto; #Sudi; #Ngeno; #Cherargei; #Cheruiyot; etc is what I have a problem with.