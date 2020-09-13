Dear Ruto, if you have a problem with Kenyatta family deal with him directly, stop tribal politics- Ngunjiri Wambugu

#WATUFLANI IS A POLITICAL PHRASE THAT IS DANGEROUSLY AMBIGUOUS.
I have been asking people to tell me who #WatuFlani are.
We do not have a common answer. Some think it’s a particular family. Others think it’s a particular economic community. Others fear it’s a certain ethnic community.
This ambiguity is dangerous.
What I find even more dangerous is that those justifying the use of this phrase – #WilliamRuto supporters specifically – imagine it is okay if it means #DYNASTIES
But who are #Dynasties? Is it one family; or two; or four? Is it all those families who have had family members in political office in the past?
Or is it those families whose family members are in political office now? Again. Very dangerous ambiguity.
We must agree on this. If you have a problem – direct it to a particular political individual. Do not incite Kenyans against his siblings; or his family; and CERTAINLY DO NOT ATTACK HIS MOTHER!
The ambiguity of the statements made by #Ruto; #Sudi; #Ngeno; #Cherargei; #Cheruiyot; etc is what I have a problem with.
Say you have a problem with #Uhuru; #Matiangi; #Murathe; #Ngunjiri; #Tuju; etc. But do not call us #WatuFlani – because that is a general statement that can be misconstrued – deliberately or by default – to attack anyone.
We must also remember that even those individuals, families, dynasties, etc that we do not like, are Kenyans. No one has the right to profile them for incitement, for political purposes. Go after individuals.
You can’t profile an entire family, (even if it’s a dynasty), you can’t profile an entire economic sector (rich or poor); and you CERTAINLY CANNOT profile an entire ethnic community.
