Dear Ruto, calm down, Msabweni election result is a gift to locals, nothing for tanga tanga

MSAMBWENI TRIUMPH : THE BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR THE KENYAN PEOPLE.

To the people of Msambweni-The land of Msambwe.

We the people of Kenya, the name Msabweni will forever be itched in our minds and hearts.

Mr.Faisal Bader becomes the first Member of Parliament, whom cannot be affected by Chief Justice directives to President uhuru to dissolve parliament.

Yesterday Msambweni process becomes a countrywide outstanding good news since Corona landed in Kenya.Its truth that our lives, jobs, marriages and country has been ravaged by the political leaders from the two main parties that is ODM and Jubilee.

Its a reprieve for Kenyans to note that Msambweni people and the entire Kwale County has resoundly denounced status quo and choosen a leader of their choice.This triumph coming right after Jamhuri Day a state function which Kenyans were treated to a sombre and monotonous BBI speeches,its wrong for we citizen to ever attend a state function, if this will be the future trend.

So far from political hall of fame, Building Bridges Innitiative (BBI) is a Luo Nyanza Project supported by a few octogenerian from Central Kenya region.We request Wafula Chebukati and his team to treat it with contempt it deserves.

Raila Odinga recently declared that Msabweni by-election results would be a reflection of BBI & 2022 outcome. Good people of Msambweni you have changed the course of history where each and every Kenyan will turn out in large number and vote down any proposed Constitutional Referendum, the outcome wil be sweeter than Msambweni outcome.

Its belivable signs of times indicates that the entire Coastal region- Mombasa,Eastern,Rift Valley, Western,half Nyanza and half of Central will vote for a NO to constitutional change. For Nairobi its foreseeable that the only place that will vote for BBI will be Kibra “Bedroom” Constituency.

Political Tsunami awaits politians supporting Constitutional Change, the escalating foreign depts, corruption and impunity, witnessed by citizens is a trigger for governance overhaul.To add salt to the injury Huduma Namba which was established to deflaud citizens willing and unwillingy hard earned monies and wealth, through this card monies will be deducted directly from each card holder, be informed that each Kenyans owes a dept of over Ksh 138 thousand, each Card with details of indivuduals Bank Account,NHIF,NSSF, Mpesa,next of Kin/Parents ID and Phone Numbers,email, land tenure/ownership,education background,agricultural activities to employment status etc.The painful thing about Huduma Namba is that there is no safeguards of personal data,be prepared to be monitored by every tom dick and harry without Court Order.

The exhorbitant taxes proposed to commerce in January 2021 are the loathed Tax Law Act takes effect from January, the Personal Income Tax (PAYE) More taxes for people earning above Ksh 24,000,Resident Corporate Income Tax,Turn over Tax rate for SMEs to 3% the Value Added Tax hitting an all time high of 16 %.

Huduma Namba Card is similar to a bank card,a lost Bank Card costs less than Ksh 500, a lost Huduma card goes for about Ksh 1000 first instance then 1500 second time ,the card enlist individuals bio-data in NIIMS,where Chinese have interest to recover a dept of over 750 Billion, partly due to white elephant projects such as Standard Gauge Railway and Galana Kulalu project,its unimajinable to note that the country foreign dept hits almost Ksh 8 Trillion,the question is how to repay such an astronomical dept.

The statement by voters in Msambweni can only be equated with “Volume Iko Ajee ? Juu !! Juu !! Sana”.

What Mr. Feisal Bader must do to make the 15,251 voters know they made the right choice will be,when he is sworn in February immediately establish a credible CDF-National Government CDF office bearer through Ward Public Participation process in accordance to NGCDF Guidelines,also collaborate with County Government of Kwale and push for Health Facilities Committes that is all hospitals,clinics and health centres committees within your constituency, lastly engage teachers,lawyers and expertriate from Kwale region and come up with moderlities to address their issues,we know an year is very minimal in accomplishing any meaningful development,but by engaging citizens and availability will make you a winner come 2022.

To all members of parliament whom placed self over country in making sure the handshake government is defeated, you have won our hearts.For the governor and MCAs in Kwale County you have stood in the right side of history.

For the voters whom supported the ODM Contestant, you made decision from ignorance and persuations from chest thumping political rejects,we believe in future such a mistake will never happen.

On February 2021 we the Nairobians and members Baraza La Taifa await you at the JKIA and present you at the Parliament Building.

Thank You,till we meet in Nairobi.

Baraza La Taifa-National Coordinator.

Githinji Kamotho.

Dated this 16 th December 2020.