Dear Ruto, at what point did you realize Uhuru, Raila and Moi are dynasties? you’ve voted, campaigned for them since 1992

Why didn’t William Kipchirchir Ruto team up with Abduba Dida, James ole Kiyiapi, Michael Wainana, Ekuru Aukot, Martha Karua, Kaluyu Kavinga and decided to support a person he knew or ought to have known is a son of a former president and hence “a dynasty”. Twice !

So, Dida, Kiyiapi, Wainaina and Kaluyu and Aukot were dynasties then and Uhuru a peasant?. “Dynasties must fall!” Nonsense! You cannot spent your energetic youth creating “dynasties”, Moi, Raila and Kenyatta and one day you wake up and tell us “dynasties must fall!”

You must be taking us for fools and or ignoramuses that you think you can con using monies obtained in suspicious ways by monopolizing tenders when the so called dynasties accommodated you.

Ruto has killed the dreams of so many sons and daughters of peasants since 1992 when he joined YK92. A gang that was terrorising poor candidates!

He is a dream killer to George Moseti Anyona , Mukaru Nganga, James Kaiberia and Ngethe, KJ’s father who were amongst the first muliti party peasantry candidates ..

Don’t try to tell me that it was a strategy as a strategy that kills the dream of one son or daughter’s dream kills the dream of all sons and daughters of the poor

Ruto and Nooridin Hadji were in YK 92 and building a strong dynasty in Moi. He did the same in 1997, 2002, 2013 and 2017…In all those elections children of the peasants eminently qualified vied.

Ruto and his emotional online Janjaweeds must not take Kenyans for fools. Kenyans could be broke financially but not in thoughts and history .

When some of us were voting those men and woman courtesy of their brain and not brawn, we were ridiculed and chastised as wasting my vote .

Those who are now calling us names were supporting the so called dynasties a term that is misapprehended by so many including learned and learning friends.

My worry however is why Dida, Kaluyu and Prof Michael Wainaina have no opinion on anything after losing an election. You continue shaping opinion as an opinion is not

We however comment their efforts to have tried as they have living examples of how Kenyan voter is discriminative in social economic status grounds



By Soyinka Lempaa via Facebook