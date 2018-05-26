‘Dear Raila Supporters, Please Let Us Mourn In Peace, We Uhuru Supporters Are More Disappointed’- Hon Kinaga

By Eric Kinaga

We need to agree on afew things.

One, people support and vote in regimes for many reasons. Some are ‘investors’ waiting to loot once their candidate is in power. Others vote because they have a shared heritage. Some simply flow with the tide. Still, afew others support out of their personal conviction, their naivety notwithstanding. When I supported #UhuRuto last year, it was out of conviction that the next 5 years would be different. That President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his last term would reign in on corruption beyond mere talk. I expected resolute, harsh and decisive action from the President on corruption within his ranks. And I’m sure I wasn’t alone. Many other Jubilee supporters had similar expectations. Same way NASA supporters had on Raila and Co. Therefore it is wrong, absurd and even silly to see characters here on social media mocking and scoffing at us over the recent wave of scandals within Jubilee. This may sound very ironical, but trust me, many of us are more disappointed than you actually are! So please, let us also mourn in peace!

It didn’t take long before Uhuru started disappointing. It started with the cabinet appointments, where characters previously charged with graft found their way to his cabinet as CAS. And now we have the NYS, KPLC, Maize scandal and God knows what else will follow. He still remains silent, as the number of sacred cows continues to rise by the day.

Two, as Raila recently said, we are all in a leaking ship. It matters not whether you voted for Jubilee, NASA or Japeth Kavinga. The only way out, is that which we will craft ourselves. Moving forward, we have a chance to either continue blaming each other for the mess we are in, or to start pulling together right from where we stand. If we don’t, we’ll all drown together as a nation; A nation of fools.

Let the whispers of discontent and anger among us get louder. Let’s mobilize and gather ourselves against the political class before we are all milked dry. Regardless of our political leaning, let’s for once be united in one voice to the King: GO HARD ON THESE THIEVES, OR GO HOME.

Tie up your laces and clear up your throats. We have alot of work to do!