Dear Raila, Stop Being A Coward, Many Lost Lives, You Cannot Back Out Now, NKT!

By Anwar Sadat
Nelson Mandela was once labeled a terrorist for fighting for his people. Mandela knew that those who labeled him as a terrorist never understood the struggle of his people.
Rather than placate the West, he chose to go to the prison and was prepared to lay down his life for his people. He preferred to be villain in the eyes of the West and but liberate his people from the shackles of oppression and discrimination.
There are two positions that are impossible to reconcile: Darling of the West and the liberator of your people. You can choose to be a darling of the West and forfeit your struggles for the Justice of your people or you can choose to fight for the liberation of your people and be an enemy of the West.
But history has shown that once you liberate your people, the world will understand the motivation for your struggles.
My heart goes out to those we have lost in this struggle. My understanding of “their death shall not be in vain” was that regime that executed them was never going to be allowed to stand.
Personally, it will be difficult to embrace those who called a 6 month child “a thief and demonstrator” to justify her execution.
I understand the frustrations of most of our people. We have lost lives, killed by persons who didn’t care about their international reputation; but we are quick to talk of international reputation.
We failed to learn from history. 2007 should have been the last time our people were killed, when we entered into the coalition government, we would have laid the infrastructure to ensure that we are never executed again like Chicken. We didn’t and we have seen the bodies of our people scattered along the streets, killed and executed like chicken.
If we are not prepared to go all the way because we are concerned about our international reputation, let us leave our people to heal in peace. Let us not keep moving them back and forth without a clear message.
Anonymous says
Hapo.the least Baba shld bring home is secession.wacha tuachie uthamakistan nchi yao.i have never seen a collectively so mean community jameni!everything….them n them alone!
Marsianna says
Anonymous says
He is not afraid, he know the mungiki regime is going nowhere?
Anonymous says
Just let’s us pray for our country, please stop this now. Be careful Otwoli live not in kibra or kawangware ,they just use you .Stupid politics. Nonsense.
Anonymous says
pray for what? its not important open servers then we can pray.
Anonymous says
After being released from the detaintion lasting more than a quarter a century, NELSON MANDELA gave the western powers exactly what they wanted, they still control South African Economy using people like CYRIL Ramaphosa ,who recently oversaw the massacre of the underpaid miners at MARIKANA PLATINUM MINES!
Ramaphosa and his African home guards were running the events on behalf of his PLATINUM BOSSES who were pushing buttons behind the scenes!
http://ewn.co.za/2015/06/26/Marikana-Lawyers-We-can-prove-Ramaphosas-involvement
Anonymous says
when you gang rape an innocent woman you cease being human, you are an animal already and should be short at for fun.
nyongesa says
anonymous am shocked at letting Satan speak through your lips like that,how can you say people should be shot for fun?do you know guns turn depending on the user?
Baby Gee says
Don’t you know we are not moving on???? We are still calculating what to do Next. Let them swear in their fraud master Eurobond Thief it just doesn’t matter remember we are in a mourning period still waiting for burial. Let them celebrate.
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Raila 12million people are behind you please don’t let us down coz we don’t recognize the current government which is full of thieves
alikaju says
atuoli don\t cheat us mandela never chose to go to prision i thought you have some constitution in your head or you support them when they said that for raila to be president people must die and now that people died he should be unlawfully be sworn in? behave adult bwana.