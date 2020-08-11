Dear Prof Magoha, just be honest and admit Government is BROKE that is why schools will remain closed till mid next year

Let me help Prof Magoha on this. The MOH is the one which asked for schools to close (Not MOE). MoH has not spoken on when COVID-19 will end. They listen to WHO which has said COVID-19 is going to be around for long. So no country in the world has closed schools till January. None. So now Magoha is making unilateral decisions and insulting us based on what? Let him tell us that government is broke and can not reopen schools.

If it was not for being broke our proposal to let the candidates go back to school in September would have received government concurrence. Let the rest of the classes go back to school in January. By getting the candidates back in September, you start to work the system, to prepare for full capacity reopening in January. If not, we will not be opening in January because the system shall have rusted and decayed, the infrastructure and facilities cannot be be turned back into life in January 2021.

Children staying at home is proving to be as dangerous because they must go out and play, intermingle as we go to fend for food and rent for them. You cannot keep children indoors for ten months! This Magoha line that if children go back to school they will die is a scarecrow tactic. Die why? He keeps issuing roadside statements not supported by the Task Force recommendations. Let him publish the task Force report. Tumechoka na his big man style of management. Can MOH say what they told the Task Force. Kenyans will be shocked.

See what he said and judge for yourself:

“I did not bring COVID-19. If the government says that it is not safe to have children in school, why do you want them to go and die in school? ~ Prof. George Magoha Education CS

By Cyprian Nyamwamu via Facebook