Dear President Uhuru, Things are Not Adding Up with This Unga Subsidy, HERE are the CONTRADICTION

Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta,

In the 2013/2014 FY (Jubilee’s maiden budget), Jubilee allocated Ksh8 billion for on-going irrigation projects; Ksh 2 billion for Agri-Business, Ksh 3.6 billion for Galana-Kulalu irrigation.

In 2014/2015, Jubilee allocated KSh. 9.5 billion towards on-going irrigation projects. This included KSh.3.5 billion for the Galana-Kulalu; KSh.3 billion for inputs subsidy including fertilizer; KSh.2.7 billion for Strategic Grain Reserves.

In 2015/2016, Jubilee allocated KSh 13.8 billion for irrigation, comprising of Ksh 10.3 billion for the National Irrigation Board, KSh 3.5 billion for Galana-Kulalu, KSh 3.0 billion for inputs subsidy; KSh 2.7 billion for the Strategic Grain Reserves.

In the 2016/2017, Jubilee allocated Ksh 20.8 billion for on-going irrigation projects, Ksh 4.9 billion to subsidize fertilizer and seeds, Ksh 1.6 billion for Strategic Food Reserves.

In 2017/2018, Jubilee claimed it has rehabilitated and expanded national irrigation schemes by more than 27,000 acres between 2013 and 2016. It allocated Ksh 4.1 billion to subsidize fertilizer, Ksh 1.3 billion for the strategic grain reserves; and Ksh 0.1 billion for mechanization of agriculture.

The questions I wish Jubilee to make clear to Kenyans are: After spending all these billions, how did we end up without food? Where did the money go? What have we been irrigating and what Strategic Food Reserves have we been financing?Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta,

In the 2013/2014 FY (Jubilee’s maiden budget), Jubilee allocated Ksh8 billion for on-going irrigation projects; Ksh 2 billion for Agri-Business, Ksh 3.6 billion for Galana-Kulalu irrigation.

In 2014/2015, Jubilee allocated KSh. 9.5 billion towards on-going irrigation projects. This included KSh.3.5 billion for the Galana-Kulalu; KSh.3 billion for inputs subsidy including fertilizer; KSh.2.7 billion for Strategic Grain Reserves.

In 2015/2016, Jubilee allocated KSh 13.8 billion for irrigation, comprising of Ksh 10.3 billion for the National Irrigation Board, KSh 3.5 billion for Galana-Kulalu, KSh 3.0 billion for inputs subsidy; KSh 2.7 billion for the Strategic Grain Reserves.

In the 2016/2017, Jubilee allocated Ksh 20.8 billion for on-going irrigation projects, Ksh 4.9 billion to subsidize fertilizer and seeds, Ksh 1.6 billion for Strategic Food Reserves.

In 2017/2018, Jubilee claimed it has rehabilitated and expanded national irrigation schemes by more than 27,000 acres between 2013 and 2016. It allocated Ksh 4.1 billion to subsidize fertilizer, Ksh 1.3 billion for the strategic grain reserves; and Ksh 0.1 billion for mechanization of agriculture.

The questions I wish Jubilee to make clear to Kenyans are: After spending all these billions, how did we end up without food? Where did the money go? What have we been irrigating and what Strategic Food Reserves have we been financing?