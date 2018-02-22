Dear ‘President’ Raila Kindly Consider Evans Kidero For Homabay County Governor

By Michael Okoth
I don’t come from Home Bay County, but I am very passionate about Luo affairs and keenly follow Luo politics.
Any sober and objective person from Homa Bay County will tell you that there’s really nothing much to choose from between the immediate former Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti and his opponent Oyugi Magwanga. In fact, the only reason Magwanga appears so popular is because Awiti is so unpopular. The only reason a man landing in Homa Bay from Mars would be misled to think that Magwanga holds the magic stick that can turn around the fortunes of Homa Bay County is simply because of Awiti’s spectacular non performance. This is a county faced with two useless choices; like a hen being asked to choose who between an eagle and a hawk should watch over her newly hatched chicks.
Going by how and who we’ve choosen as our governors and how we’ve handled devolution these past six or so years, we’re obviously not a serious people. I think we’re satisfied with the state of affairs. We’re comfortable with status quo. For how did we elect and reelect Awiti, elect and reelect Rasanga,replace Ranguma with Nyon’go? Let’s therefore not strain and behave as if we really want things to change when we’reso resistant to change!
That brings me to my point; Now that we’re not so keen on using devolution to socioeconomically transform Luo-land, let’s use it to politically reorganize ourselves.The invalidation of Awiti’s governorship couldn’t have come at a better time!
If Raila Odinga cares about the political future of the Luo community ,we expect him to tell both Awiti and Magwanga to go home and rest! Let Raila make Dr. Evans Odhiambo Kidero Homa Bay governor. That should be an irreducible minimum. And I say make because in Luo-land, Raila has the capacity to give anyone any political seat he/she desires. If Raila wants Moses Kuria to be the MCA for Kondele Ward in Kisumu, Raila will go with Kuria to Kondele and Kuria will receive a heroic welcome, and win with over 99% of the votes. If Raila wants Ezra Chiloba as Migori governor,Chiloba will romp home with over 90% of the votes. If Raila wants Fred Matian’gi as Siaya governor after the courts shall have nullified Rasanga’s win next week, Matian’gi won’t even need to campaign.Raila should therefore bring back Dr. Kidero.
#KideroHomaBay!
Anonymous says
Shithole!!!!!!!!! Kwani KIDERO YA NINI TENA???????????
Shithole Country Native says
If you dont come from Homa Bay then you dont have any business commenting on Homa Bay affairs. Stick to your lane.
Secondly, why didnt Kidero challenge Sonko’s “win” in court like others did? Nothing comes on a silver platter.
Mbiro Bayi- Mikwa says
I can understand why you can’t reveal yourself , you must have been hitting a bottle of Jubilee Muratina or Keroche beer, not to know that Homa Governoship is not for sale! People have to contest and get elected; Uhuru has no business considering anybody running for governorship in Homa Bay. Can some one remind you that in governorship, electorates vote, while cabinet secretaries are hand picked at the whims of the president! You are the perfect example why Uhuru love the least informed ! Looking at your profile, you seem learned, but obviously your degree did nothing to you or is it doctored as that of a member of parliament for Tharaka Nthi? You think that Homa Bay electorates are not capable to decipher your underhanded ness and fakeless suggestion. Kodero is too refined to take advantage of dirty Homa Bay politics right now, he may contest , but not now, so your suggestion is a zero sum game.
People have the power to make a change if they want to, but I don’t think they are angry enough to dislodge Awiti. Grapevine says that Awiti is still going to beat Magwanga handily. Magwanga’s insult and anger is not the answer for Homa Bay Development; it looks like he is still going to fail. May be he can try his luck in 4 years from now.
Anonymous says
You don’t come from Homa Bay and therefore shut your big mouth. We in Homa Bay know the county best. Hon. Magwanga became no.1 in Kenya in CDF KG managent, as your Kidero failed miserably as the governor. We need a good financial manager and not a household name.
Murenga alfred says
Awiti is the man to be but because he did not support fully the Luo president with finance ,that is why Kidero is being introduced for the compensation as it was done to Anyang’inyong’o.
Simbi Komito says
I’m not a politician and I’ll never be one, but I can tell you without fear of contradiction that your argument is both misplaced and uncalled for. I know you like Kidero, we both love him because of how he managed to transform Nairobi to a city rivaling some of the best cities in the world. People can now tell the difference from a politician and a technocrat, Kidero belongs to Nairobi, because he has both the financial muscle and experience to manage a city as big as Nairobi or give a sort for presidency. To me for now Magwanga is the right choice, and I urge you to sober up and go with the majority. In any case he was a performer as MP, he was ranked second for CDF utilization devoid os wastage and corruption.