Dear ‘President’ Raila Kindly Consider Evans Kidero For Homabay County Governor

By Michael Okoth

I don’t come from Home Bay County, but I am very passionate about Luo affairs and keenly follow Luo politics.

Any sober and objective person from Homa Bay County will tell you that there’s really nothing much to choose from between the immediate former Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti and his opponent Oyugi Magwanga. In fact, the only reason Magwanga appears so popular is because Awiti is so unpopular. The only reason a man landing in Homa Bay from Mars would be misled to think that Magwanga holds the magic stick that can turn around the fortunes of Homa Bay County is simply because of Awiti’s spectacular non performance. This is a county faced with two useless choices; like a hen being asked to choose who between an eagle and a hawk should watch over her newly hatched chicks.

Going by how and who we’ve choosen as our governors and how we’ve handled devolution these past six or so years, we’re obviously not a serious people. I think we’re satisfied with the state of affairs. We’re comfortable with status quo. For how did we elect and reelect Awiti, elect and reelect Rasanga,replace Ranguma with Nyon’go? Let’s therefore not strain and behave as if we really want things to change when we’reso resistant to change!

That brings me to my point; Now that we’re not so keen on using devolution to socioeconomically transform Luo-land, let’s use it to politically reorganize ourselves.The invalidation of Awiti’s governorship couldn’t have come at a better time!

If Raila Odinga cares about the political future of the Luo community ,we expect him to tell both Awiti and Magwanga to go home and rest! Let Raila make Dr. Evans Odhiambo Kidero Homa Bay governor. That should be an irreducible minimum. And I say make because in Luo-land, Raila has the capacity to give anyone any political seat he/she desires. If Raila wants Moses Kuria to be the MCA for Kondele Ward in Kisumu, Raila will go with Kuria to Kondele and Kuria will receive a heroic welcome, and win with over 99% of the votes. If Raila wants Ezra Chiloba as Migori governor,Chiloba will romp home with over 90% of the votes. If Raila wants Fred Matian’gi as Siaya governor after the courts shall have nullified Rasanga’s win next week, Matian’gi won’t even need to campaign.Raila should therefore bring back Dr. Kidero.

#KideroHomaBay!