By Jerome Ogola

Dear parents who have just enrolled their children for secondary education

This is a milestone in the academic calendar of your son/daughter, whether you flew there in a chopper or rode there in a back mamba, you are all great

Congratulations. I know it has come with alot of sacrifices, from the parent and the child as well. You merit a pat on your back. Heko

These newest secondary school students must now work very hard to make sense of the efforts of the parents

To the teachers and the school community, we have left our children with you and we trust your hands will mould them into great patriots, as you impart knowledge in them, as you have always done. Heko

To the cartels, who run these institutions, those who eat in the shade what poor parents toiled for in a scorching sun, kumbafu kabisa

A sandak mug whose cost is 20 bob in the market and has been sold to a parent at 200 shilling. The person who takes home any share of the looted 180 shillings is the cartel am talking about

I don’t who he/she is, but his days are numbered. It will not be long before we lynch him in the market. Tumbaffu

We are also petitioning the national assembly, to seek ways of compeling the ministry, through legislation, to create a standardized list of requirements, unique to different categories of schools, as it was done by the Kilemi Mwiria task force on school fees, to calibrate the runaway greed of these rogue school administrators

This is the only way of saving the hairy tennis balls of the parents from being crushed by the principal’s mallet (nyundo mjinga)

