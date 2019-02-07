Dear Nelson Havi, Not being a lawyer doesnt mean one is stupid. Doctors, engineers, teachers, nurses, clerks etc are not less educated. nkt !

By Jerome O

NELSON HAVI

There is a tweet doing what the youth call “raondi mwenda” in the streets of Mukuru Kwa Zuckerberg.

In the tweet, wakili is captured mocking someone who politely inquired what a certain legal jargon he (Havi) had used, meant

As the president of hoof eaters, the downtrodden, the oppressed and the abused, I hereby stand in defence of one of our own. That lawyers are well red chaps isn’t in dispute, but that doesn’t mean every other people are philistine, suburban, pedestrian and not worth any attention

He never said so in the tweet, but that is the general narrative carried along by lawyers in their thirst to be viewed as more sophisticated and educated, as exemplified by the use of the term learned friend, as an informal title of the members of the legal profession

The term can also imply that others are less educated or not educated/learned, at all

This contempt is a tradition of the profession that has been carried over generation of lawyers and a new graduate of the school of law is likely to behave the same way, as Kenya’s first native attorney Argwings Kodhek or even the Duke of Kabeteshire, Charles Njonjo, both who graduated from the famed Fort Hare University in the 50s

An expert in legal matters is a layman in medicine and similarly a doctor knows nothing about engineering etc but you will rarely hear an engineer dismiss other non engineers in unsavory terms

Within our profession hoof eating, we also boast of terms that lawyers have no idea, making them laymen in our specialty. For example, while loading a truck the upper shutter of the trailer door is always removed and improvised into a ladder to access the raised truck and this is called “kampala” and while logging, the very first step made is to chop off a tiny lumb which will control the diretlction the tree will fall and this is called a “fucking”. How this terms were invented is up to experts in linguistics

Now that you come from around Soy, if it happens that one time your vehicles misses the tamarc and throws you into River Chepkoilel, to eat tadpoles, it is we, the laymen who will pull you out from the waters, meaning we are not so irrelevant

Those who know the definition of “causelist” will only take selfies, too scared to dive into the water

It is from there that you will learn to appreciate everyone. Those clapping for you are only struggling to appear elite the same way some people refuse to eat in funerals yet they were raised up on the same “nyoyo” they are distancing themselves from, just to appear elite

The best you would’ve done is to explain to him what the term means

Great evening my fellow hoof eaters!!