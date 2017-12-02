Dear NASA, Better Miguna Miguna Take Charge, Dr Ndii Is Too Theoretical, Plain Academic.

Nasa is slowly killing the revolutionary spirit of her supporters. For a greater impact the resistance and people engagements by nasa leadership should be a daily event . This normalcy ‘windows’ extended by nasa to the regime, is used by Jubilee to rejuvenate and restrategize, therefore, directly or indirectly forcing an accept and move on narrative police, olive branch and dialogue being some effective tools used.

Jubilee will not allow Raila to just assemble at uhuru park or any other place and get sworn in, therefore Raila handlers should have used this as an engagement tool to keep the spirit and hopes for CHANGE alive, by trying to swear raila every other day since 28th November. This ‘normalcy window ‘ is what gave uhuru the guts to even contemplate and wrote the commendations letter to the rouge police force. 12th December as announced by Raila for me will be like ducks in a shooting range, especially now, after uhuru’s commendations of police for killings well done, then another day is announced and the sequence continue.

People’s assemblies, in my opinion is a vague tool to aggressively agitate of justice. If I were uhuru, i would simply dissolve those counties or starve them financially. In this regard nasa’s effective tool in my opinion, would be daily supporters engagements and element of surprises. The commonality in many revolutions; arab spring, French Revolution, maji maji, October Revolution, Chinese, etcetera etcetera was CONSISTENCY, which appears to lack with nasa, not of supporters but the leadership. Miguna Miguna should take charge now