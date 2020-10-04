Dear Musalia Mudavadi, stop wasting time fighting Ruto, set eyes on the prize

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

If you see Musalia Mudavadi,

kindly tell him that instead of investing all his energies badmouthing Ruto in rallies; let him learn a little wisdom from the performance of Trump at the recent debate.

So cunning was Trump, that he came with one strategy at the contest: Deny Biden any single opportunity to sell his vision and shore up his base! The trick worked so well, that to borrow the words of Political Strategist Paul Begala “he (Biden) worked so hard to OUT-TRASH Trump”.

Trump is a genius in an unconventional war, and he effectively deploys these two lethal weapons to gain a tactical advantage in a political battle: DISTRACTION and FACTOIDS(post-truths and alternative facts)

Don’t forget one thing, Trump was already appealing to his base, and they were loving it; but Biden was properly distracted so much so that he skipped his vision and everything he came to say, making Trump his single agenda. You see, Trump was now on top, like a catbird.

Musalia should focus on his political base–consolidate it and spread the map beyond Luhyialand–than spending his waking morning rising to the bait of every crazy thing Ruto says or do.

And the things he is so preoccupied talking about Ruto, only appeals to less than 2% of Kenyans, too little to influence an election outcome; if at all they even vote! If people in Kiambu woke up to elect Waititu, or Nairobians elected Kidero, and Mombasa elected Joho, tells you; Kenyans don’t give a hoot about integrity, ideology, and values.

Musalia, listen, there are two kinds of churches. Those that SEEK out CONVERTS, and those that HUNT down the SINNERS.

Be wise in choosing the ‘Church’ you want to be!