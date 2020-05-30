Dear Mudavadi and Ruto, as you aim for 2022, remember Raila LIFTED you after your 2002 burial

In 2002 after Musalia ditched Raila’s Rainbow coalition that rebelled against President Moi choice of a novice and clueless Uhuru Kenyatta as the KANU presidential candidate and ignoring his long time vice president George Saitoti and other experienced politicians like Simeon Nyachae, Raila Odinga, Kaloser Musyoka, Noah Katana Ngala. He went back to Moi and was named Uhuru runningmate…

Well, what followed was a total disaster, Uhuru lost the presidential race unopposed and his runningmate Musalia Mudavadi lost his Sabatia parliamentary seat rendering him the laughing face of the millennium as that was a sudden political death and burial forever!

Oh yes, months after spending time in political oblivion since neither Moi nor Uhuru could do anything to rescue the son of Mululu, the engima Raila Amolo Odinga son of Adonija resuscitated Mudavadi back to political life.

Raila reached out to William Ruto then then Eldoret North MP and the dead Mudavadi and gave them a lifeline. He made them ODM Pentagon members and the rest as they say is history !