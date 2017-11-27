Dear Mt Kenya Mafia, Please Spare Us The Trauma, Not Hon Kiunjuri 2022

By Doyo NL
Hata Kama ni kuendeleza the status quo, central Kenya must spare us trauma.
Who’s this Kiunjuri some of you are proposing to pick over after Kenyatta II? Mmekosa mtu? Do we have another Kiunjuri ama ni yuleyule tu; that one who can barely make a coherent thought on any serious agenda? That one who handles complex national issues from a village perspective? Central Kenya Yawa!
Or is he getting rewarded for his ‘raira si mundu wa kushaguriwa ashukue mamraka. Hawezi ongoza hii nishi’ perennial bickering ?
Kama mmekosa mtu kabisa chukueni Irungu Kangata, Kiraitu Murungi or even Marth Karua.
Comments
Kipyegon says
Believe me or not, it will be ruto for presidency, kiunjuri for DP…..
Anonymous says
You mean it will be the same story?? kikuyu-kalenjin..kalenjin-kikuyu. kikuyu-kalenjin etc !!!!!!! How about the other 40 tribes??????????
Leonard Agbebo says
The only People who are enjoying the fruits of this country are the Moi family and the Kenyatta Family. No one else. No jobs, no investments. Our children are roaming around with degrees. It is pathetic. If you go to Industrial Area, Nairobi, which was a sign of vibrant economy it is like a place where there has been war like in Syria. All the Silos are empty, dilapidated and allocated to people to do various businesses, small ones of course.
Sannarinna says
Moses Kuria says
You are pathetic