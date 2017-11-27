Dear Mt Kenya Mafia, Please Spare Us The Trauma, Not Hon Kiunjuri 2022

By Doyo NL

Hata Kama ni kuendeleza the status quo, central Kenya must spare us trauma.

Who’s this Kiunjuri some of you are proposing to pick over after Kenyatta II? Mmekosa mtu? Do we have another Kiunjuri ama ni yuleyule tu; that one who can barely make a coherent thought on any serious agenda? That one who handles complex national issues from a village perspective? Central Kenya Yawa!

Or is he getting rewarded for his ‘raira si mundu wa kushaguriwa ashukue mamraka. Hawezi ongoza hii nishi’ perennial bickering ?

Kama mmekosa mtu kabisa chukueni Irungu Kangata, Kiraitu Murungi or even Marth Karua.