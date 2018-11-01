Dear Mt Kenya Leaders, Just be Honest With DP Ruto and Tell Him The Truth, He ‘Will See’ Statehouse via Viusasa!

By Manase Nyainda

Dear Mt. Kenya leaders,

Hold your meetings in Nakuru, hold your meetings on top of Mt. Kenya, hold your meetings in L. Victoria, hold your meetings in Kerio Valley, hold your meetings in Statehouse, hold your meetings at Jubilee Headquarters and hold your meetings in your bedrooms if you want. Invite CS Mucheru to be Uhuru’s ear in the meeting, invite my village mad man to take your minutes, invite my favourite night runner to write you press statements; but it is time you come clean that you want to shortchange and whitewash William Samoei Ruto.

You cannot convince us that after combing the region for the past 5 years launching mega infrastructural projects, Deputy President has not brought you development. We have seen him launching roads, we have seen him launching medical equipments, we have seen him launching construction of technical institutions, we have seen him investing in ‘heaven’ and you want to tell us that WSR has done nothing to you people?

There is a shortage of fools in Kenya and we know that you are busy preparing to eat Ruto raw, just the same way the hyena accuses its children before it devours them. We have heard the gospel of development; building roads, connecting electricity and bringing piped water to people, being preached by the high priest of corruption himself (I know you are thinking what am thinking), kumbe all these are just fabrications of the worst conman in the history of Kenyan politics?

Tell the people of Kenya your agenda and stop reading those porous press statements prepared in the bedroom yet your mouths are full of blood; the blood of Kenya’s most hated man. In there, is the possibility of making Uhuru Kenyatta a Prime Minister in accordance with William Kamket’s proposed amendment and voiced by Uhuru’s mouthpiece; Francis Atwoli. In there, is the evaluation of WSR’s tendency for political vengeance with your wealth at stake when he dares takes over. In there, is the delivery of Uhuru’s message of assurance that the impending betrayal of WSR is on course.

As you sit in Naivasha today to meet the Honourable Senator for Baringo, Gideon Moi, please remember that our 2022 pacesetter is in diarrhea. He has heaped praises on your president all along hoping that he would succeed him but thanks to your own, SK Macharia for inventing Viusasa, which is here for him. I know you are busy preparing the Bomas of Kenya for the canonical day when we will surely exterminate the Son of Sugoi, but I am also reliably informed that you have started purchasing tonnes of teargas canisters and water cannons because our friend’s dalliance with ethnic violence is well known.

Please tell Kenyans, publicly, the truth about your meeting and save WSR this haemorrhage that is killing him.

Yours truly,

Concerned Kenyan.