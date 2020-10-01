Dear Mr big butt Hassan Omar, please note Raila is still the Center of Gravity of Coast Politics

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

A coward in a lion’s skin called Hassan Omar, vowing to assemble a team that will hand Raila a beating of his lifetime in Msambweni by-election is the kind of a joke that would make a dead man laugh.

I know, for a fact that Raila has a lot of issues in ODM insofar as indiscipline, visionless-ness, and decline of ideology is slowly turning the party into rickety…

BUT at a personal level, Raila remains the CENTER of GRAVITY of Coastal politics. He is simply unmatched! His mettle has no equal, not even in the next one billion years.

For Hassan Omar, to make such psychotic statements, it obviously means he suffers from a terminal disease called ANOSOGNOSIA.

Psychology Scholars say that people who suffer from this very wicked disease cannot match their thoughts and moods to the real-time happenings. They have permanently cut all links with reality and basic truths. But unlike being in denial, this is caused by a mild problem inside the brain.

ANOSOGNOSIA OMAR should seek psychiatric help. He can be salvaged at this early stage. This is the same disease that befell Sadam’s minister for disinformation Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf popularly referred to by western media as “Comical Ali” but he recovered after 10 years.

On second thought, what Anosognosia Omar wants to do is like cutting a Mugumo tree with a razor blade. It takes 200 years to do so. He is about 50 years, he will finish when he is 250 years. That’s about the year 2220.

Don’t discourage him, Noah lived for 950 years. Methuselah lived for 969 years. In the next 200 years, Anosognosia Omar will only be 250 years!

Comments:

Mahat Sheik M Ali: They say , Never try shaking a mugumo tree. You only end up shaking your buttocks. Did I even mentioned anywhere the nigga had a big booty

Philant Angule: Omar and Owalo are in the same WHATSAPP group as far as politics is concerned …