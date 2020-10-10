Dear middle class, be reminded that you are not an aristocrat or a duchess. Shaitaan!

Dear mindukras,

You are not aristocrats. You are not aristocrats. You are not aristocrats.

When you think of politics, you should be thinking of where your children go to school, where they play, and how you get healthcare. Instead, you leave politics to dances about wheelbarrows and BBI, and then you ask me what you can individually do for your kids. Why are you not getting it?

You go to church and form groups to fix the poor public primary schools that your sleepy and abused children pass every morning at 5 am on their way to a group of schools. Your priorities are skewed. Then you ask me how you can further screw your kids to fit in a gig economy.

Instead of fixing the local primary school for kids who are not yours, form an association of parents for public schools. 1000 of you, with 5 friends of facebook, means at least 5,000 Kenyans making public education a political issue. Get a chairman with a spine who will tell politicians that no one gets your vote or support without saying how ALL schools in Kenya can be funded. That work of advocacy is worth much more than the few thousand shillings you donate to a run down primary school. And you know what? Your kids will learn more from your work for social justice than they will ever learn from a teacher blabbering the “approved curriculum” in class. I’m speaking from personal experience.

Let that poor primary school be run down. The parents who take their kids there will call their MCAs to account. Your donation is protecting the MCA, not helping the poor.

The stupidity of you mindukras is that you bought that line of “what’s your solution,” and you let the rich cheat you that talking, education and public awareness are not “doing something.” So you want to believe that you are the Duchess of Cambridge and your job is to give back to society.

Mbraray faggin. You have no money to give back! If you did, you would be signing charity cheques while you play golf at Muthaiga golf club.

What you have to give back is your mind and your devotion, the mind which our taxes and your family’s fundraising spent taking you to school. You are supposed to be the light shining on the mess that our country is in. That contribution is priceless, and the political class knows it. Thats why they are distracting you with wheelbarrows and handshakes.

Ati individual level. Shaitaan! You are not an aristocrat or a duchess. Your job is to be a citizen, not a landlord.



BY WANDIA NJOYA via FB