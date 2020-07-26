Dear Matiangi, here are prominent people who were ‘killed’ by Kenyans on social media but nobody was arrested

By Alberto Nyakundi Amenya aka the BananaPeddler

Please tell Matiangi people have been fakely ‘killed’ by Kenyans but they did not arrest anyone. They just accepted and moved on. Remember Baba Moi despite being a dictator was killed while abroad but he never arrested anyone. Papa Shirandula was ‘killed’ 7 times before his real death but he did not sue anyone.

For those who were around, (not these cerelac kids like akina Shantel, Bianca, Jayden and Brayoo) KBC presenter John Karani was ‘killed’ several times by character assailants but he never took anyone to court. He moved on.

Uncle Fred Machoka has ‘died’ thrice yet he did not take anyone to court. Inspekta Mwala was ‘killed’ twice but he still moved on.

Sasa Matiangi hata hajauawa, amepelekwa tu ICU na some idle COVID-19 pandemic stricken high School kids and he is arresting arresting people left right and centre, what if they ‘killed’ him?

Now, this is the same man who wants to join the active dirty Kenyan politics. He wants to go for governorship of either Nyamira or Kisii counties. The man who makes jumbo mountains out of tiny molehills by going ballistic over petty social media remarks.

If he can’t manage the littlest pesky oral stones pelted at his person, how will he even campaign on hostile Gusii grounds with his integrity intact? Si ataweka kila mtu ndani jameni?

What if Matiangi becomes governor and you dare criticize his leadership or checkmate his accounts on how he is managing the people’s commonwealth like we do to Nyagarama and Ongwae, will he not even shoot you?

In my opinion, Matiangi should stick to appointive seats as opposed to elective politics. Hii siasa haitaki kifua.

albertonyakundiamenya@gmail.com

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii town)

